Is Pamela Anderson Cast Opposite Liam Neeson In The Naked Gun Remake? Here's What Report Suggests

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Pamela Anderson is set to star in the legendary The Naked Gun franchise’s latest remake. Earlier in February, it was revealed that Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson would also star in the film. Now, People has confirmed that Anderson will co-star alongside Neeson in the remake. The movie is slated for a July 2025 release date.

The Baywatch star will play the love interest of the central character, Frank Drebin. In the original film series, Priscilla Presley starred as the primary love interest of Leslie Nielsen’s Drebin, Jane Spencer. In addition to the remake, Anderson is also attached to a few other upcoming projects.

Pamela Anderson will co-star in The Naked Gun remake

The 56-year-old model and actress was confirmed for casting alongside Liam Neeson for The Naked Gun remake. She will play the love interest of Neeson’s Drebin, the humorous police officer. Although details about Anderson’s character have not yet been revealed, she is anticipated to take on the role of Jane Spencer.

Apart from her upcoming stint in the remake, the Barb Wire actress gained recognition for her performance in 2022’s Alone at Night this year. She also made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Pamela Anderson will appear in Gia Coppola’s upcoming film, The Last Show Girl. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The Naked Gun trilogy concluded after its final installment in 1994. The crime-comedy series originated as a 1982 TV series, Police Squad! The American crime spoof comedy was then developed into The Naked Gun franchise that comprises three films: 1988's The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!, 1991's The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear, and 1994's Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult. The entire franchise revolved around the goofy escapades of Frank Drebin played by the late Leslie Nielsen.

Unfortunately, Nielsen, whose comedy career spanned over 60 years, died at 84 in 2010. This left a permanent void in The Naked Gun franchise. Thus, Neeson is now expected to assume the comical duties of Frank Drebin.

Liam Neeson is nervous about leading a comedy film

Liam Neeson chatted about portraying Nielsen's iconic character in an exclusive interview. The 71-year-old admitted he is "slightly nervous" about leading the remake that would revive the franchise after decades. "A little Stephen Colbert sketch or Ricky Gervais, I'm okay because it's short. But a whole film, we'll see. We'll see," Neeson told ComingSoon.net.

Typecast for dramatic roles in esteemed films like Schindler's List, Taken movies, and Retribution, among others, leading a comedy is undoubtedly a new challenge for Neeson.

Speaking of the script, the Irish actor teased, "It's a good script. We're still in the casting process for the other parts, but the script, there's some very funny laugh out loud moments."

SNL writer Akiva Schaffer will direct, co-write, and executive-produce the Naked Gun remake. Screenwriters Dan Gregor and Doug Mand will also draft scripts with Schaffer, while Seth MacFarlone will serve as one of the film's producers.

The Naked Gun remake is expected to be released on July 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: What is Pamela Anderson's net worth as of 2023? Exploring Baywatch star's wealth and fortune as she graces the red carpet barefaced