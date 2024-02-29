Naked Gun Reboot: Liam Neeson Starrer Set For 2025 Premiere; All We Know So Far

Paramount Pictures has announced release dates for several upcoming films, including Akiva Schaffer's new Naked Gun comedy film, Paw Patrol 3, and Jeff Rowe's TMNT 2. The new Naked Gun film, starring Liam Neeson and produced by Seth MacFarlane, will hit theaters on July 28, 2025. Paw Patrol 3 will launch on July 31, 2026, following the success of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which topped $200 million globally. The animation feature, TMNT 2, is set for October 9, 2026, following the success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Naked Gun reboot is set for 2025 release

A long-gestating reboot of the Naked Gun franchise with Liam Neeson is finally moving forward at Paramount, landing a release date of July 18, 2025. Dan Gregor and Doug Man wrote the script for the new Naked Gun film, with Akiva Schaffer directing and producing the film, following their work on the Emmy-winning Disney+ feature Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers. The movie is based on the Naked Gun franchise and the television series Police Squad!.

Last year director David Zucker and co-writer Pat Proft announced in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that they had written a script for a fourth film. Leslie Nielsen starred as accident-prone lieutenant Frank Drebin in the series’ first three films, with 1994’s Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult as the latest one.

“It may come out and may be great — and good for that — but I sure as fuck should be writing it,” Proft said about the reboot, adding that he and Zucker have been “totally blocked out of it.”

During a conversation with MacFarlane that published earlier this year for his Peacock series Ted, he told THR that the Naked Gun reboot had recently picked up momentum. “Akiva Schaffer and his team have written a script,” MacFarlane said at the time. “In fact, I had a meeting about it [in December]. As far as the exact timing of it as when it might be released, I can’t get specific at this point, but it is very much alive and moving forward.”

Other movies which the studio is set to release are Novocaine, an action film starring Jack Quaid and Amber Midthunder, on March 14, 2025. Vicious, directed by Dakota Fanning, is set to release on August 8, 2025. The film follows a woman who fends for her life after receiving a mysterious gift. The biographical movie Better Man, directed by Michael Gracey, stars British singer Robbie Williams as himself. The films are part of the studio's upcoming release schedule.

What were the Naked Gun movies about?

The Naked Gun media franchise, also known as Police Squad!, is a series of American crime spoof-comedies based on an original story by Zucker, Abrahams, and Zucker. The series includes one television series and three theatrical films, each starring Leslie Nielsen as Detective Sergeant Franklin "Frank" Drebin. The franchise has received positive critical reception and has been a financial box office success, with a fourth film set to release in 2025.

In The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988), detective Frank Drebin investigates a plot to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit to the USA. The main suspect is Vincent Ludwig, a wealthy businessman who uses a hypnotic device to turn others into murderers. The plot is based on the movie Telefon, which uses hypnotic phone calls to trigger assassins. Drebin falls in love with Ludwig's assistant, Jane Spencer, who helps with the investigation after spending the night together.

In The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991), Frank discovers that Jane's boyfriend, Quentin Hapsburg, is plotting to kidnap Dr. Albert S. Meinheimer, a scientist chosen by President George H. W. Bush to determine a new national energy policy. Hapsburg plans to replace Meinheimer with Earl Hacker, a lookalike who will endorse the energy lobby's policies.

In Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994), Frank, a retired Police Squad officer, is tasked with a bombing target for a criminal named Rocco Dillon. Frank goes undercover, pretending to be a prisoner named "Nick 'the Slasher' McGurk Jr., III," and they break out of jail. They are escorted by Dillon's gangster mother to his country retreat, where they meet Rocco's moll and plot to blow up the Academy Awards. Jane, who is searching for Frank, is taken hostage when she arrives.

In 2013, Paramount Pictures announced a reboot of the Naked Gun franchise, with Ed Helms playing Frank Drebin. The script was co-written by Thomas Lennon and R. Ben Garant. The film was officially greenlit in October 2022, with Tom Neeson in the lead role. The project is a joint-venture between Paramount and Fuzzy Door Productions and is scheduled for release on July 18, 2025.

