Pamela Anderson Net Worth - What Is Pamela Anderson's Net Worth in 2024?

Pamela Anderson, the iconic Canadian American glamor model and actress best recognized for her role as C.J Parker in the superhit series Baywatch has now spent nearly four decades in the glam business. Her decades-long career in showbiz has helped her amass substantial wealth. In this article, we explore Pamela Anderson’s net worth and the diverse avenues through which she accumulated her notable wealth.

What is Pamela Anderson’s Net Worth in 2024? $20 Million(Estimated)

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pamela Anderson’s net worth stands at $20 million in 2024.

Pamela, who first gained popularity by modeling for Playboy magazine, went on to become one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood.

Pamela’s Playboy popularity landed her some big roles in notable films and series like Baywatch, VIP, Barb Wire, and more. On the reality side of the TV, Pamela starred in shows like Dancing With The Stars, Big Brother VIP, Dancing on Ice, etc. She also appeared in Pam: Girl on the Loose, which is her own life story. The show featured Pamela’s off-screen life and gained a sizable fanbase.

Pamela Anderson - Baywatch Salary

Among the aforementioned projects that Pamela was a part of, her role in Baywatch between 1992-1997 remains the most talked about. Notably, the series helped her make fat checks throughout the seasons. Celebrity Net Worth reports that though Pamela had a slow start in terms of earnings on the series, she went on to receive handsome compensation once she established herself on the show. What began as $1500 checks in the earlier episodes of Baywatch culminated in $300,000 per episode or $6.6 million in the later seasons.

Pamela Anderson's Reality TV Earnings

Pamela Anderson was reportedly paid $550,000 for her three-day stint on Big Brother VIP which further funneled some cash into her bank account. No information about her pay for other notable reality TV appearances like Dancing With The Star, Dancing on Ice, and more is available in the public domain but the shows sure helped her make substantial dollars.

Pamela Anderson Financial Problems

In 2010, Pamela made it to the list of California’s 500 residents with the biggest tax debts. In 2012, the revenue office slapped Pamela with two tax debt notices for the past year. They claimed that the actress owed $260,000 in tax to the authorities.

Pamela Anderson’s House

Pamela Anderson made some smart around her real estate which hailed her hefty profits. She bought a home in Malibu in 2000 for around $1.8 million. She spent an additional $8 on renovating the estate. Citing financial troubles, the actress listed the property for sale at a reduced price of $7.75 million but the property could not find a buyer, much to Anderson’s luck. She later sold the aforementioned estate for $11.8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pamela Anderson Foundation

Pamela believes I'm giving back to the community. Her “Pamela Anderson Foundation supports organizations and individuals that stand on the front line in the protection of human, animal and environmental rights.”

Apart from working with her own foundation for the protection of the flour and fauna of our planet, Pamela has also been involved with PETA and the International Fund for Animals (IFAW)

