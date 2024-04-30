It’s been a week since the Taaraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing. His family and friends are frantic and the police continue to investigate the matter. While a few days back, some vital clues including CCTV footage have been found, the authorities are yet to reveal more details. While he is best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi, did you know he was approached for Bigg Boss 15?

Read on to know all the seasons that he was offered and why the offers never worried out.

Gurucharan Singh was offered Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15

Times Now reported that in 2021, Gurucharan Singh gave his last interview with them. During the conversation, he revealed that he was in talks for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. He was also approached for Biss Boss OTT. However, the talks happened on the phone, and he couldn't meet the makers of the show, and it didn't progress further.

Check out Gurucharan Singh's last post on social media:

To quote Singh, "They told me they want me in Bigg Boss. So when the last time I came to Mumbai, I told them let's meet." They suggested him to come to the Film City, and he agreed, but their time didn't match. "I told them I'm going back and it's not possible. They had also called me for the online segment of the show," added the actor.

What happened to Gurucharan Singh?

For those who do not know, Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22. He was in Delhi to visit his family on his father's birthday, and on April 22, he was supposed to take a flight back to Mumbai. After he had not returned home or traveled back to Mumbai, his father filed a missing complaint.

As per the latest development, the investigation revealed that the actor withdrew Rs 7,000 from an ATM in Delhi on April 24, two days after he went missing. His last known location, on April 24, was traced to Palam, a few kilometers away from his home. CCTV footage also surfaced showing him crossing the road at Palam, Delhi, at 9:14 p.m. on April 22 with a backpack on his back. His phone has been switched off since then.

Gurucharan Singh is best known for her role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has been associated with the show since its inception, but took a break in between and again returned on audience demand. Several of his co-stars reacted to the news and expressed their concern.

