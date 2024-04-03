Is Liam Neeson 'Nervous' About Naked Gun Reboot? Actor Reveals

Liam Neeson who is a three Golden Globes Award winner and is often known for his action movies is ready to show his fans a new side of him. The Taken actor is ready to set to star in the Paramount reboot of The Naked Gun: From the Files of a Police Squad. In a recent interview, the actor also admitted that he is somewhat “nervous” about his role in the movie.

Liam Neeson talks about the Naked Gun Reboot

Liam Neeson is ready to take a shot at a comedic role through the reboot of The Naked Gun: From the Files of a Police Squad. The 71-year-old actor has previously appeared in funny cameos in shows like ‘ Derry Girls’ and ‘Life’s Too Short’. “I've done a couple of, like, TV skits with Stephen Colbert and Ricky Gervais, but those were two minutes, three minutes tops,” the actor admitted in an interview with MovieWeb. Neeson then admitted that he was “nervous” about this project since it was a feature film.

Neeson also revealed that the reboot will consist of lots of funny gags. He explained, “Lots of funny visual gags happening simultaneously while 'serious things' are being discussed, you know?” The Backlight actor then went on to clarify that the upcoming movie was not a remake in any sense. He was adamant about it being a “reboot” rather than a “remake.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Timothée Chalamet Attend Kim Kardashians' Family Easter Party? Here's What Fans Think

Liam is set to play the character of Frank Drebin, previously played by Leslie Nielsen. Leslie played the character of Drebin, a police detective in the 1982 television series Police Squad! The late actor went on to portray the character on the big screen in three Naked Gun movies.

When will the Naked Gun reboot be out?

Neeson revealed that the script for the movie is still in the development stage but the filming is set to commence in May. He also said the filming will continue for a few months or so. “You know, there's about three laugh-out-loud moments, but we need seven or eight,” the actor admitted.

The Naked Gun Reboot is currently set to hit the big screen on 18 July 2025.

ALSO READ: All That Is You': Emma Heming Willis Wishes Daughter Mable For 12th Birthday And Reveals Trait She Inherited From Bruce Willis