'It Comes With Wears And Tears': Nell Tiger Opens Up About Her Experience Of Filming The First Omen

Nell Tiger Free, known for her role in the spine-chilling series Servant by M. Night Shyamalan, dove headfirst into the eerie world of horror once again for The First Omen. In this prequel to the classic 1976 film The Omen, the 24-year-old actress takes on the role of Margaret, a nun thrust into a sinister conspiracy within the church, all aimed at unleashing pure evil into the world.

Playing Margaret wasn't a walk in the park for Free, but she embraced the challenge with open arms. Director Arkasha Stevenson sings her praises, describing Free as absolutely fearless.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lloyd’s Romeo & Juliet To Be Transfered To Broadway After Tickets Get Sold Out Within Few Hours

Stevenson spills the beans to PEOPLE, saying, "It's really exhilarating to watch her on set because you can feel her shift the second you call 'action.' There's an electricity in the air with her. It's really exciting to work with her."

Nell Tiger Free, the brave soul that she is, was pumped to jump into The First Omen and tackle all its gruesome challenges head-on. "I was so excited," she admits, ready to embrace the weird, intense, and downright grueling demands of the role.

In her own quirky style, Free jokes, "The weirder, more intense and emotionally and physically taxing the thing I have to do, the way happier I am." She adds with a chuckle, "It's possible I may be a masochist. I'll have to look into that."

ALSO READ: Did Bradley Cooper Almost Leave Place Beyond The Pines After Film’s Script Was Rewritten? Director Reveals

Free Embraces Battle Scars from Horror Films: Worth Every Bruise

All that screaming, running, and stunt work? Yeah, it definitely leaves its mark, according to Nell Tiger Free.

"A lot of bruises, a lot of hoarse throat and herbal tea," says Free. "I actually have a small bald patch because I had very long hair in the movie, and there's always something going on around me; I'm always on the floor or being pulled in something. Someone's dress accidentally got caught in a piece of my hair, and so I was, like, balding."

"It comes with wears and tears, but it's so worth it. I love it. I love them. They're like my battle scars of making these horror films," she says. "It's so fun."

ALSO READ: Did Bradley Cooper Almost Leave Place Beyond The Pines After Film’s Script Was Rewritten? Director Reveals

Free Receives High Praise for The First Omen Role: A Force of Nature

Stevenson breaks it down: Since The First Omen unfolds "entirely through Margaret's point of view, the entire weight of the project falls squarely on one person's shoulders.

"We knew that we needed to find a pure force of nature, and when we met Nell, we just knew we found Margaret," the director explains. "Nell is such a beautiful artist and also just has the ability to go from this very sweet novitiate to this absolute vicious, feral, demonic animal. And she's not afraid to do that."

With such high praise, it's no wonder The First Omen promises to deliver some serious thrills. And mark your calendars, it hits theaters on Friday, April 5.

ALSO READ: 'It Got Weirder': Josh Lucas Reveals How He Almost Got Into A Fight Over Being Mistaken As Matthew McConaughey