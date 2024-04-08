'It Got Weirder': Josh Lucas Reveals How He Almost Got Into A Fight Over Being Mistaken As Matthew McConaughey

Josh Lucas is usually all about spreading kindness to his fans, but there's a little catch to his rule. The 52-year-old actor often gets approached by people wanting to greet him when he's out and about, and he's quick to admit that "99.9% of the time people are nothing but lovely," as he shared with PEOPLE in a recent interview.

However, there was this one time, about 15 years back, that stands out as a real head-scratcher. It was a moment when someone's fandom took a wild turn. This eager fan mistook Lucas for none other than Matthew McConaughey and just wouldn't take no for an answer when asking for an autograph.

Lucas, known for his roles in "Sweet Home Alabama" and many other films, chuckles as he recalls the bizarre encounter, saying, "The weirdest story I have is, I once almost got into a fight with a guy because I refused to sign his autograph because he was basically telling me, 'Hey, Matthew McConaughey, I need you to sign this autograph.'"

Lucas had to set the record straight, firmly stating, "I'm not Matthew McConaughey," but the persistent fan just didn't seem to get it. Ah, the joys of celebrity mix-ups.

ALSO READ: From Karate Kid To Rush Hour: Top Films Of Jackie Chan To Watch As Actor Turns 70

Josh Lucas: Caught in a Case of Mistaken Identity

The persistence of the fan was relentless, despite Josh Lucas's repeated attempts to set the record straight. Despite his continued protests, Lucas found himself faced with escalating hostility.

"It got weirder and weirder. The guy literally started yelling at me on the street, but he was yelling at McConaughey," he recalls, shaking his head at the memory. "That was a very strange one."

Reflecting on the odd encounter, Lucas muses that perhaps he should have just given in and signed the autograph. "I actually should have just said something ridiculously stupid," he chuckles, recognizing the absurdity of the situation.

As he looks back on the incident, Lucas can't help but shake his head, acknowledging, "It was a very weird moment in my life."

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Estranged Husband Thanks Fans For Support; Says He Will Reveal What ‘Really Happened’ Between Them

Josh Lucas Spills the Beans in One Last Thing Interview

In a recent chat with the magazine, Josh Lucas spilled the beans on some fun tidbits in a segment called One Last Thing:

Last guilty pleasure Josh's latest guilty pleasure? Well, it involves a certain classic cocktail: a Grey Goose martini with those oh-so-decadent blue cheese olives. But don't worry, he tries to keep it in check, limiting himself to just once or twice a week. Can't blame him – that sounds like a delicious indulgence.

Last perfect day off For Josh, the ultimate day off involves escaping to his small farm in Ventura, California. Whether it's tending to the land or just soaking up the serenity, every moment there feels like magic. And to top it off, nothing beats coming home to hang out with his son, Noah, and cozying up for a movie. Now that's what I call a perfect day.

Last time I was in awe Amidst the devastation of the California fires, Josh found himself stunned by an unexpected sight, his burned property transformed into a vibrant, glowing landscape. Covered in iridescent green moss and teeming with life, it was a breathtaking reminder of nature's resilience and beauty.

Last time my son made me laugh Leave it to kids to bring a smile to your face when you least expect it. Josh shared a sweet moment with his son while watching The Dynasty together. Out of the blue, Noah stood up and gave his dad a hug, prompting laughter and a heartwarming connection.

Heads up, folks. If you're ready for some top-notch drama, you'll want to tune in to Apple TV+ because Palm Royale is now streaming. Starring the talented Josh Lucas alongside Carol Burnett and Kristen Wiig, this series promises to keep you on the edge of your seat. So grab your popcorn, kick back, and get ready for some captivating storytelling.

ALSO READ: 20 best enemies to lovers movies you should watch once: The Proposal to Sweet Home Alabama