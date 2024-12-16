'It Felt Right': Kristin Davis Shares Details About Her Upcoming Sex And The City Podcast; Reveals 'Relevant' Themes She'll Discuss

Kristin Davis, who famously played Charlotte York in the hit 90s drama Sex and the City, shared her plans to reflect on the show's relevant themes with her latest iHeartRadio podcast called Are You a Charlotte? In an interview with People magazine, Davis revealed why bringing back the nostalgia "felt right" at this time.

The actress revealed that numerous people approached her with the idea of starting her podcast over the years, but she wasn't ready until recently. "But this time, it felt right because our goal is to revisit the themes that the show brought up, that are still so relevant today," she told the outlet.

The actress believes that the show's themes like sexual politics, sexual identity, friendship, and the billion-dollar question from the first episode, "Can women have sex like men?" could be relatable for today's generation. Davis feels that the show, having dealt with such sensitive topics, was way ahead of its time.

"When you think about the fact that we made the pilot in 1997, which is so crazy, first of all," she said. Davis also recalled how the pilot itself discussed themes like ghosting, "though we don't use that word yet because it hadn't been coined as such at that time."

Since the podcast is named Are You a Charlotte? the actress was asked which character did she relate with the most. "No one's asked me 'Are you a Charlotte?' in a long time," she said with a laugh. Davis went on to call herself a "mix" of Charlotte and Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw.

"I'm probably more of a free spirit than Charlotte in terms of my priorities in life," she told the outlet. Davis pointed out that her character was obsessed about marriages, and that's something she could not relate to. "It's hard to be objective," she added. The actress also revealed that the podcast was filmed after the SATC spin-off series And Just Like That season 2 wrapped.

The podcast Are You a Charlotte? premieres on iHeartRadio on January 13.