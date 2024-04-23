‘It Was Obviously Horrible’: The Crown Star Dominic West Talks About The Impact Of Being Spotted With Lily James While Being Married

In an interview with The Sunday Times published on Sunday, West, who plays King Charles III in Netflix’s historical drama The Crown, talked candidly about his experience portraying the former British prince. He also addressed previous rumors with actress Lily James last year.

How did Dominic West’s wife handle cheating rumors?

West told the British publication, “I’d had a very acute understanding of what it’s like to feel the horror of your name or your photograph coming up in the newspapers. There’s that awful moment of immobility when something about you comes to light. Anyone, I believe, can relate to how that feels.”

Dominic West and Lily James were pictured in Rome almost four years ago. The Crown actor and his spouse, Catherine FitzGerald, now laugh about the photo. In a recent interview published on April 21 with The Times, West, 54, talked about the alleged affair reports that were making the rounds at the time. "It was obviously terrible, especially for my wife, so I'm hesitant to speak on her behalf," he added. "But occasionally, we make jokes about it."

He said the newspapers would always claim they were “putting on a show of unity” whenever they went out together. He then said, “Even though that couldn’t be further from the truth, even if we’d just been arguing about parking the car, there would be stories. Therefore, if we go somewhere, we kind of decide, “Should we go and have a show of unity up in London?”

In pictures released by the Daily Mail in October 2020, West and James, 35, looked to be getting close on their vacation in Rome. They were seen riding scooters together and enjoying lunch. While on location, the two were filming a BBC version of Nancy Mitford’s beloved novel, The Pursuit of Love. For the project, they acted as father and daughter.

FitzGerald and West had two sons and two girls together. West said, “It was an absurd situation. My wife and my children experienced extreme stress, but there were also happy times.” He said that the humor was the best thing that came out of it.

What roles does West like for himself?

West and FitzGerald spoke to reporters outside their house the day after the pictures were made public, holding a sheet of paper that said, “Our marriage is strong, and we’re very much still together. I’m grateful. Dominic and Catherine.” Fitzgerald and West got hitched in 2010. West discussed his fondness for portraying upper-class characters in an interview with The Times, citing his role as Prince Charles in The Crown as one example. Still, he also acknowledged that he is more comfortable playing blue-collar workers.

“Those, I believe, are my best roles,” he declared. Although I don’t think I look good in stiff collars, other people do. As an outsider, I can appreciate and comprehend upper-class attitudes and behaviors.

“However, my wife, who is genuinely upper class, constantly tells me, ‘You’re not very good as upper class, you’re not convincing at all, you’re much better in the working-class parts,’” he continued. Moreover, the actor agrees with his wife’s opinion.

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress Lily James refrained from commenting on the peculiar circumstance a year later. James told The Guardian, “Ach, I’m not really willing to talk about that. I’m afraid there is much to say, but not right now.”

