Who Is Dominic West’s Wife Catherine Fitzgerald? Exploring Her Life As Actor Reveals Joking About Lily James Scandal With Partner

Dominic West and Catherine FitzGerald have overcome his 2020 scandal after he was photographed kissing Lily James.

“I hesitate to speak on my wife’s behalf because it was obviously horrible, particularly for her,” West, 54, told London’s The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, April 21. “But we do joke about it sometimes. Because whenever we went out together, the papers would always say we were ‘putting on a show of unity.’”

He added, “Even if we’d just been rowing about parking the car or whatever, even if that couldn’t be further from the truth,. And so when we go out we do sort of say, ‘Shall we go and have a show of unity up in London?’”

Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles in the popular Netflix series The Crown, has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010. However, in October 2020, West was photographed kissing his The Pursuit of Love" co-star, Lily James, in Rome, sparking rumors of an extramarital affair. In the pictures, West was seen stroking James' hair as they rode around the Eternal City on an electric scooter, notably without his wedding ring.

However, amidst this old controversy, let's take a minute to find out more details about his wife, Catherine FitzGerald.

Who is Catherine FitzGerald?

Catherine FitzGerald comes from a noble lineage. Her family is part of the FitzGerald dynasty, and her father, Desmond FitzGerald, held the title of the 29th Knight of Glin until his passing in 2011. However, the title can only be passed down through the male line, and since Desmond had only three daughters, he was the last to hold it.

Glin Castle, the ancestral home of the FitzGerald family, is located along the River Shannon in Limerick, Ireland. Following the death of Desmond FitzGerald, his mother and sisters decided to put the castle up for auction. However, none of the potential buyers met their expectations, so they ultimately chose to withdraw the castle from the market.

Moreover, FitzGerald and West welcomed four children together: Dora, Senan, Francis and Christabel. The pair’s eldest son even starred alongside his father in season 5 of The Crown as a young Prince William, despite having no acting experience.

More details about Catherine FitzGerald and the 2020 controversy

In 2020, Dominic West and Lily James made headlines when the Daily Mail obtained photographs of them affectionately embracing during lunch in Rome, Italy. They were also spotted riding a scooter together, and at one point, James was seen nuzzling West's neck. Notably, West was not wearing his wedding ring during this outing.

"They worked together in the past but seem to have connected in a special way since they started filming in England over the summer," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

In response, the following day, West and FitzGerald addressed reporters outside their London home by kissing and posing for photos. They also handed reporters a note that read, “Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you. Catherine and Dominic."

A little over six months after the cheating scandal, FitzGerald said that their marriage was still strong in an interview with the Irish Independent.

"It's had its ups and downs, of course, like everybody, but we are totally.

As of March 2022, FitzGerald was continuing her work on an eight-year restoration project reviving the gardens at Hillsborough Castle in Ireland,

