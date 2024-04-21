Ruth Wilson Didn’t ‘Feel Safe’ On 'The Affair' Sets Before Her Exit; Co-Star Dominic West Speaks Out In Support

Dominic West finds Ruth Wilson’s claims “absolutely right!”

Ruth Wilson left The Affair after its fourth season for an undisclosed reason. Although she signed an NDA before her grand exit, it’s believed this had something to do with her feeling “unsafe” on the sets.

Dominic West Implicitly Supports Wilson

Given that the subject was too personal, West didn’t want to overstep. Although the actor didn’t explicitly claim anything, he simply supported his former co-star.

In an interview with The Times of London, The Crown actor revealed. “We talked a lot about it, and I suppose I experienced it. I don’t really like talking about it, but … yeah, everything Ruth has said is absolutely right,” he said.

In 2020, the Luther actress spoke about her leaving the show for good. She recalled that “things didn’t feel right” and didn’t always “feel safe.” Moreover, she felt that she was being sexualized more than her male co-stars. During sex scenes, Wilson alleges that the cameras always focused on her “orgasm face,” not that of male actors.

The drama series concluded after its fifth season in 2019.

Dominic’s wife thinks he is better suited for working-class parts

The actor's most renowned role was on The Crown, where he played the posh Prince William. Despite fans sending love for his portrayal, West's wife, who belongs to a royal lineage IRL, thinks he wasn't "posh" enough.

“My wife who is genuinely upper class, always tells me, ‘You’re much better in the working-class parts, you’re not very good as upper class, you’re not convincing at all.’ And I agree with her,” West added.

His wife, Catherine FitzGerald, was a former Vicountness Lambton who still owns a castle in Ireland. Indeed she is the right person to give advise that one can’t argue with!

“I’m McNulty, and I’m Jean Valjean [in a TV version of Les Misérables] and Iago [from the 2011 theatre production of Othello],” says West. I think those are my best roles. Some people look good in stiff collars, but I don’t think I’m one of them.”

“I understand upper-class attitudes and ways, and I like those characters, but as an outsider,” he says, agreeing with his wife’s thoughts.