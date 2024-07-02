'It's Part Of Our Day': Sabrina And Idris Alba Reveals They Shower Together To Practice Self-Care

Actor and rapper Idris and model Sabrina Elba have a special way of bonding as a couple. "I love showering together, though we have some funny memories," Sabrina, 35, tells PEOPLE. The couple has been named ambassadors for Calvin Klein's Eternity fragrance.

They have two separate sinks side by side. It's amusing because they both use the same products from their skincare brand, S'ABLE Labs. He completes his routine quickly while she takes her time, often waiting for her toner to set. Despite their different paces, their skincare routine has become a part of their daily lives.

Sabrina shared her morning routine on the joy of selfless self-care

"When we can wake up together without rushing, it's special. We enjoy showering and having coffee, though it doesn't happen often," Sabrina explains. "Selfless self-care, whether with a partner or community, feels really nice."

Idris and Sabrina first encountered each other at a party in Vancouver while he was filming The Mountain Between Us.

"It was love at first sight," Idris later recounted on The View. "I went out on my only day off, which happened to be a Sunday night, and there she was. The rest is history."

In February 2018, he surprised Sabrina with a proposal at London's Rio Cinema. The cinema shared the news on X, noting it was a first for them, as he proposed before a preview of his film #Yardie, just days before Valentine's Day.

Idris Elba calls 2019 wedding with Sabrina the best thing ever

In April 2019, they celebrated a three-day wedding extravaganza. Idris later described marrying his wife as the highlight of 2019, with both families present for the incredible occasion.

Sabrina loves the way her husband smells, describing his musk, which he uses as a body oil, as uniquely his. She finds it embodies his essence to her.

Sabrina describes Idris's style as effortlessly timeless and sexy. Whether he's in flip-flops and sweats or dressed up, he always exudes confidence and ends up on best-dressed lists.

Idris further went on appreciating Sabrina's style, noting she effortlessly blends the newest trends with elegance, whether she's in sweatpants or a ball gown.

