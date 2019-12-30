Cats Worldwide Box Office: Taylor Swift, James Corden & Idris Elba starrer set to lose almost USD 100 million

Starring Taylor, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jennife Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench among others, Cats has not been able to find an audience despite the holidays

Taylor Swift had quite a few musical highs this year but looks like her big screen outing, Cats, has tanked massively at the box office. Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation of the musical, Cats has failed to resurrect itself after a disastrous performance at the box office since its release on 20 December. Starring Taylor, James Corden, Idris Elba, Jennife Hudson, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench among others, the film has not been able to find an audience despite the holidays. According to a latest report in Variety, the film is now facing at a USD 100 million loss.

Yes, you heard that right. As per the report, Cats has only managed to rake in $38 million globally after two weeks in theaters. Rival studio executives now say that this could lead to $100 million in theatrical losses. Given the film's huge production value of $100 million coupled with $95 million to $100 million for global marketing and distribution fees, Cats is definitely heading for a huge loss. To add to this loss, Universal also released new prints with improved visuals during opening weekend, reported Variety.

Cats opened to heavy criticism as the film was riddled with blunders like a full human hand with a ring on Judi Dench. Come January, and it is doubtful that the film will manage to stay afloat in the theatres. In the US, trade analysts expect the musical adaptation to earn below $30 million. So far, it has earned $17.8 million in North America.

Credits :Variety

