Was Idris Alba 'Kicked Out' Of Robert De Niro’s Office? Actor Reveals During Hilarious SAG Awards 2024 Monologue

The 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards commenced with its customary I Am an Actor opening segment, a cherished tradition featuring stars reminiscing about their career journeys. Among the lineup of talents, including Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, and Hannah Waddingham, was Idris Elba, who brought laughter to the audience with his amusing anecdote involving none other than Robert De Niro.

The SAG Awards' I Am an Actor monologue has become a hallmark of the ceremony, providing a platform for actors to share personal stories and reflections on their careers. In the 2024 edition, Michael Cera, Colman Domingo, Hannah Waddingham and Idris Elba joined the tradition. But what took the limelight was the memorable tale of Elba about his encounter with Hollywood icon Robert De Niro.

During his monologue, Elba recounted a humorous incident from his early days in the industry. He humorously narrated how, at the age of 19, he managed to finagle his way into Robert De Niro's office in Tribeca under the guise of auditioning for A Bronx Tale. He recalled, as retrieved via PEOPLE , “When I was just starting out in this business, I was 19 years old. I scammed my way up to Robert De Niro's office in Tribeca [where] auditions were taking place for A Bronx Tale. And they started that week even though I was very late and wasn't even invited.”

Despite being uninvited and late for auditions, Elba relied on his English charm to convince the security guard and receptionist that he had an appointment. Elba then hilariously described his anticipation as he rode the elevator, practicing his Robert De Niro impression and psyching himself up for the audition. “I used my English charm to convince the security guard and the receptionist that I had an appointment. Now the woman sent me up into the elevator—you remember when the elevators had a little key and you went in and went up? I psyched myself in the elevator, and did my Robert De Niro impression I was like, ‘What are you going to do when you are in there what are you gonna do? Idris, come here,” Ilba shared.

However, his aspirations were swiftly dashed when he was unceremoniously kicked out of the office by De Niro's producing partner, adding, “Anyway, enough of that. And that's when I ended up in A Bronx Tale. No, I'm lying now. I wasn't in A Bronx Tale. I got kicked out of the office by Robert De Niro's producing partner at the time, a gesture that I took to mean, kid, you're going to go places. I'm Idris Elba, and I'm an actor.”

Idris Elba on his failed attempt to meet his icon, Robert De Niro

To add more context to his recent monologue at the SAG awards, Elba in his previous interview with TODAY 's Willie Geist, delved deeper into his admiration for Robert De Niro, revealing a bold attempt to meet the legendary actor. Elba confessed to fanboying out and showing up unannounced at De Niro's office after learning about auditions for A Bronx Tale. Despite arriving after auditions had concluded, Elba persisted, insisting that he had an audition and even presenting his resume to the receptionist.

Elba shared, "It was his film he was directing. And I was like, ‘I gotta be in this...I gotta find a way to be in it. So I showed up and I said, ‘I’ve got an audition,’ at the front desk. And they’re like, ‘Where?’ I get to the eighth floor and the receptionist says, ‘Hi, how can I help you?’ I said, ‘Oh, I’m here for A Bronx Tale audition.’ And she's like 'Huh, ok.’So now I know I’m baggin’ this, right? I’m like, 'Wow, I’m going up to the next floor. This must be where Bob De Niro is.’”

However, his efforts were in vain, as he was informed that auditions had ended, leaving him empty-handed in his quest to meet De Niro. “This woman comes out and she’s like, 'Hi, who are you?' I say, 'Oh my name’s Idris. Here’s my resume.' She’s like, 'How did you get in this building?' I said, 'I’m auditioning for A Bronx Tale.’ She was like, ‘Wow, you got some nuts on you, boy. I’ll tell you that. Okay, I’ll take your resume. But we don’t have any more auditions. See you later,’” Ilba concluded, adding, “I've said it in so many interviews and I was like, 'When am I going to meet De Niro? And be like Dude you actually inspired me.’”

Idris Elba's humorous monologue at the SAG Awards 2024 and his candid interview reveals a genuine admiration for Robert De Niro. As he continues his illustrious career, one can't help but root for Elba to fulfill his dream of meeting his idol and the acclaimed filmmaker, Robert De Niro.

