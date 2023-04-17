15 Most Famous Actors of All Time

The actors and actresses popularity and ratings keep changing over the seasons. From Robert Downey Jr. to Tom Hanks, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, rankings are never fixed. The popularity of actors is not only dependent on the movies that they star in but also depends on the factors like personality, humbleness, red carpet appearances, fans interactions, and more. For instance, even after Robert Downey Jr. was surrounded with so many controversies, he is still one of the most popular and respected actors of all time in Hollywood.

Here is the list of most famous and handsome actors of Hollywood.

1. Robert Downey Jr.

Fame: 95%

95% Popularity: 72%

72% Birthdate: April 4, 1965

April 4, 1965 Birthplace: Manhattan, New York

Manhattan, New York Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: 2

2 BAFTA Awards: 1

1 BAFTA Nominations: 2

2 Golden Globes: 3

3 Golden Globe Nominations: 5

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the highly respected Hollywood actors who have worked in blockbuster movies like Iron Man, Avengers, Sherlock Holmes, and more. Robert’s career received a setback in mid 1990s due to his cocaine addiction and legal troubles. The actor slowly worked towards full recovery with his first big screen comeback being The Singing Detective. Since then, Robert Downey Jr. has won hearts of people and remains one of the most popular actors of all time.

Top 5 Robert Downey Jr.’s movies

Iron Man

Avengers: Endgame

Sherlock Holmes

Tropic Thunder

Dolittle

2. Al Pacino

Fame: 94%

94% Popularity: 73%

73% Birthdate: April 25, 1940

April 25, 1940 Birthplace : New York City

: New York City Oscars: 1

1 Oscar Nominations: 5

5 BAFTA Awards: 1

1 BAFTA Nominations: 5

5 Golden Globes: 1

1 Golden Globe Nominations: 18

Al Pacino is one of the few Hollywood actors who have achieved Triple Crown of Acting that includes Tony Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Academy Award. Al Pacino quickly rose to fame with his role in The Godfather and even struggled with drug use because of same. Pacino has three children though he has never been married.

Top 5 Al Pacino’s movies

The Godfather

The Irishman

Scarface

Heat

Scent of a Woman

3. Hugh Jackman

Fame: 89%

89% Popularity: 68%

68% Birthdate: 12 October 1968

12 October 1968 Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

Sydney, Australia Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: 1

1 BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: 1

1 Golden Globes: 1

1 Golden Globe Nominations: 4

Hugh Jackman got his breakthrough by playing the role of Wolverine in X-Men. He also started a production company named Seed Productions with John Palermo and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. After miscarriages, Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness adopted two kids.

Top 5 Hugh Jackman’s movies

The Wolverine

X-Men

The Greatest Showman

Logan

Deadpool 3

4. Keanu Reeves

Fame: 96%

96% Popularity: 77%

77% Birthdate: September 2, 1964

September 2, 1964 Birthplace: Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: None

None BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: None

None Golden Globe Nominations: None

Keanu Reeves decided to become actor at the age of 15. After starring in several television shows, Reeves got his breakthrough by starring in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. He also formed an alternative rock band named Dogstar in 1991 due to newfound interest in music.

Top 5 Keanu Reeves’ movies

John Wick

The Matrix

Constantine

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Parenthood

5. Robert Pattinson

Fame: 75%

75% Popularity: 44%

44% Birthdate: May 13, 1986

May 13, 1986 Birthplace: London, England

London, England Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: None

None BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: None

None Golden Globe Nominations: None

Robert Pattinson had won hearts of people with his role as Edward Cullen in Twillight saga. Besides acting, he has also dabbled in music industry and has soundtracks for movie. The Twillight star is also known for his charity work and has been ambassador of Dior Homme fragrance since almost a decade.

Top 5 Robert Pattinson’s movies

Twilight

The Batman

Remember Me

The Lighthouse

Tenet

6. Chris Evans

Fame: 76%

76% Popularity: 50%

50% Birthdate: 13 June 1981

13 June 1981 Birthplace: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Boston, Massachusetts, United States Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: None

None BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: None

None Golden Globe Nominations: None

Chris Evan's is a renowned Hollywood actor who began his career with diverse roles in television series, like Opposite Sex, in the year 2000. He is most popular for his role as Captain America in the Marvel movie series. He is currently in the limelight for his role in The Gray Man, voicing a character in Lightyear, and an upcoming movie, Ghosted.

Top 5 Chris Evans movies

Not Another Teen Movie

Thor: The Dark World

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Knives Out

Avengers: Endgame

7. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Fame: 97%

97% Popularity: 72%

72% Birthdate: May 2, 1972

May 2, 1972 Birthplace: Hayward, California, U.S.A.

Hayward, California, U.S.A. Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: None

None BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: None

None Golden Globe Nominations: None

Dwayne Johnson or The Rock is also amongst the greatest professional wrestler of all time besides being a versatile actor. Johnson is one of the highest paid actors of Hollywood and has even produced autobiographical sitcom Young Rock in 2021. He owns Production Company named Seven Bucks Productions along with being co-owner of XFL.

Top 5 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson movies

Fast & Furious

Black Adam

Jumanji

Baywatch

Red Notice

8. Tom Hanks

Fame: 96%

96% Popularity: 75%

75% Birthdate: July 9, 1956

July 9, 1956 Birthplace: Concord, California, U.S.A.

Concord, California, U.S.A. Oscars: 2

2 Oscar Nominations: 5

5 BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: 5

5 Golden Globes: 5

5 Golden Globe Nominations: 11

Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors across the world and is known for both dramatic and comedic roles. Hanks have well rounded interests ranging from politics to space programs. The actor has even donated his blood for virus research after contracting Covid. Tom Hanks has received several nominations for his work as producer.

Top 5 Tom Hanks’ movies

Forrest Grump

A Man Called Otto

The Terminal

Saving Private Ryan

The Da Vinci Code

9. Johnny Depp

Fame: 98%

98% Popularity: 50%

50% Birthdate: 9 June 1963

9 June 1963 Birthplace: Owensboro, Kentucky, United States

Owensboro, Kentucky, United States Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: 3

3 BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: 3

3 Golden Globes: 1

1 Golden Globe Nominations: 9

John Christopher Depp II is an American actor, musician, and producer. Although Deep has struggled with cocaine addiction and was in legal troubles, he is undeniable one of the greastest actor of this generation. With performances such as Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, Edward Scissorhands, and Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, he has famously played weird, unique, and wacky roles and has been totally adored audience.

Top 5 Johnny Depp movies

Finding Neverland

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sweeney Todd: The Demond Barber Of Fleet Street

Public Enemies

Edward Scissorhands

10. Morgan Freeman

Fame: 97%

97% Popularity: 83%

83% Birthdate: 1 June 1937

1 June 1937 Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, United States

Memphis, Tennessee, United States Oscars: Oscar for Million Dollar Baby

Oscar for Million Dollar Baby Oscar Nominations: 5

5 BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: 2

2 Golden Globe Nominations: 6

Morgan Freeman is an American actor, narrator, and director who is known for his distinctively deep voice and for playing various iconic roles. His subtle humor, emotional depth, dialogue delivery, and versatility made him one of the most popular celebrities and respected personalities in modern US cinema. His role in Shawshan Redemption remains fan favorite to this day.

Top 5 Morgan Freeman movies

Million Dollar Baby

Driving Miss Daisy

Se7en

The Shawshank Redemption

Lean On Me

11. Zac Efron

Fame: 84%

84% Popularity: 51%

51% Birthdate: October 18, 1987

October 18, 1987 Birthplace: California, U.S.A

California, U.S.A Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: None

None BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: None

None Golden Globe Nominations: None

Zac Efron gained recognition with his role in Disney series High School Musical and since then he have starred in several mainstream movies. He also started Production Company under Warner Bros. and his own YouTube channel. Recently, the actor opened up about his struggles with mental health illnesses including depression and agoraphobia.

Top 5 Zac Efron movies

Baywatch

17 Again

Neighbors

The Greatest Showman

High School Musical

12. Bradley Cooper

Fame: 88%

88% Popularity: 65%

65% Birthdate: January 5, 1975

January 5, 1975 Birthplace: Pennsylvania, U.S.A

Pennsylvania, U.S.A Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: 9

9 BAFTA Awards: 1

1 BAFTA Nominations: 8

8 Golden Globes: None

None Golden Globe Nominations: 4

Bradley Cooper got his breakthrough with The Hangover, released in 2009 which was both commercial and critical success. Since then, Cooper’s career has progressed with the movies like Limitless and American Hustle. He shares one child with ex spouse Irina Shayk.

Top 5 Bradley Cooper movies

The Hangover

A Star is Born

Burnt

American Sniper

Limitless

13. Jackie Chan

Fame: 96%

Popularity: 72%

72% Birthdate: 7 April 1954

7 April 1954 Birthplace: Hong Kong

Hong Kong Oscars: 1

1 Oscar Nominations: 1

1 BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: None

None Golden Globe Nominations: None

Jackie Chan is international success and one of the most famous actors of all time after many years of dedication and hard work. He is best known for his role in action movies and has even suffered multiple injuries because of them. Chan is also a UNICEF Good Will Ambassador along with many philanthropic interests.

Top 5 Jackie Chan movies

Rush Hour

Police Story

The Karate Kid

Drunken Master

Vanguard

14. Will Smith

Fame: 98%

Popularity: 56%

56% Birthdate: September 25, 1968

September 25, 1968 Birthplace: Philadelphia, U.S.A

Philadelphia, U.S.A Oscars:

Oscar Nominations:

BAFTA Awards:

BAFTA Nominations:

Golden Globes:

Golden Globe Nominations:

Will Smith has been called ‘most powerful actor in Hollywood’. Besides acting, he also received modest fame for his rapping under name The Fresh Prince. He recently became target of the social media hate because he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar ceremony.

Top 5 Will Smith movies

I Am Legend

The Pursuit of Happyness

King Richard

Aladdin

Emancipation

15. Tom Cruise

Fame: 98%

Popularity: 57%

57% Birthdate: 3 July 1962

3 July 1962 Birthplace: Syracuse, New York, U.S.A

Syracuse, New York, U.S.A Oscars: None

None Oscar Nominations: 4

4 BAFTA Awards: None

None BAFTA Nominations: None

None Golden Globes: 3

3 Golden Globe Nominations: 7

Tom Cruise is one of the most versatile Hollywood actors and is usually seen in action and science fiction movies. His charms and good looks in movies like Knight and Day, Collateral, and Oblivion quickly made him fan favorite. However, Cruise has sparked controversy due to advocacy of Church of Scientology and close friendship with leader David Miscavige.

Top 5 Tom Cruise movies

Top Gun: Maverick

Jack Reacher

Edge of Tomorrow

Jerry Maguire

The Mummy

