15 Most Famous Actors of All Time
Find out more about the most famous and handsome actors, ranging from Robert Downey Jr. to Robert Pattinson
The actors and actresses popularity and ratings keep changing over the seasons. From Robert Downey Jr. to Tom Hanks, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, rankings are never fixed. The popularity of actors is not only dependent on the movies that they star in but also depends on the factors like personality, humbleness, red carpet appearances, fans interactions, and more. For instance, even after Robert Downey Jr. was surrounded with so many controversies, he is still one of the most popular and respected actors of all time in Hollywood.
Here is the list of most famous and handsome actors of Hollywood.
1. Robert Downey Jr.
- Fame: 95%
- Popularity: 72%
- Birthdate: April 4, 1965
- Birthplace: Manhattan, New York
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: 2
- BAFTA Awards: 1
- BAFTA Nominations: 2
- Golden Globes: 3
- Golden Globe Nominations: 5
Robert Downey Jr. is one of the highly respected Hollywood actors who have worked in blockbuster movies like Iron Man, Avengers, Sherlock Holmes, and more. Robert’s career received a setback in mid 1990s due to his cocaine addiction and legal troubles. The actor slowly worked towards full recovery with his first big screen comeback being The Singing Detective. Since then, Robert Downey Jr. has won hearts of people and remains one of the most popular actors of all time.
Top 5 Robert Downey Jr.’s movies
- Iron Man
- Avengers: Endgame
- Sherlock Holmes
- Tropic Thunder
- Dolittle
2. Al Pacino
- Fame: 94%
- Popularity: 73%
- Birthdate: April 25, 1940
- Birthplace: New York City
- Oscars: 1
- Oscar Nominations: 5
- BAFTA Awards: 1
- BAFTA Nominations: 5
- Golden Globes: 1
- Golden Globe Nominations: 18
Al Pacino is one of the few Hollywood actors who have achieved Triple Crown of Acting that includes Tony Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Academy Award. Al Pacino quickly rose to fame with his role in The Godfather and even struggled with drug use because of same. Pacino has three children though he has never been married.
Top 5 Al Pacino’s movies
- The Godfather
- The Irishman
- Scarface
- Heat
- Scent of a Woman
3. Hugh Jackman
- Fame: 89%
- Popularity: 68%
- Birthdate: 12 October 1968
- Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: 1
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: 1
- Golden Globes: 1
- Golden Globe Nominations: 4
Hugh Jackman got his breakthrough by playing the role of Wolverine in X-Men. He also started a production company named Seed Productions with John Palermo and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness. After miscarriages, Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness adopted two kids.
Top 5 Hugh Jackman’s movies
- The Wolverine
- X-Men
- The Greatest Showman
- Logan
- Deadpool 3
4. Keanu Reeves
- Fame: 96%
- Popularity: 77%
- Birthdate: September 2, 1964
- Birthplace: Beirut, Lebanon
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: None
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: None
- Golden Globe Nominations: None
Keanu Reeves decided to become actor at the age of 15. After starring in several television shows, Reeves got his breakthrough by starring in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey. He also formed an alternative rock band named Dogstar in 1991 due to newfound interest in music.
Top 5 Keanu Reeves’ movies
- John Wick
- The Matrix
- Constantine
- Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Parenthood
5. Robert Pattinson
- Fame: 75%
- Popularity: 44%
- Birthdate: May 13, 1986
- Birthplace: London, England
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: None
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: None
- Golden Globe Nominations: None
Robert Pattinson had won hearts of people with his role as Edward Cullen in Twillight saga. Besides acting, he has also dabbled in music industry and has soundtracks for movie. The Twillight star is also known for his charity work and has been ambassador of Dior Homme fragrance since almost a decade.
Top 5 Robert Pattinson’s movies
- Twilight
- The Batman
- Remember Me
- The Lighthouse
- Tenet
6. Chris Evans
- Fame: 76%
- Popularity: 50%
- Birthdate: 13 June 1981
- Birthplace: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: None
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: None
- Golden Globe Nominations: None
Chris Evan's is a renowned Hollywood actor who began his career with diverse roles in television series, like Opposite Sex, in the year 2000. He is most popular for his role as Captain America in the Marvel movie series. He is currently in the limelight for his role in The Gray Man, voicing a character in Lightyear, and an upcoming movie, Ghosted.
Top 5 Chris Evans movies
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Thor: The Dark World
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Knives Out
- Avengers: Endgame
7. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson
- Fame: 97%
- Popularity: 72%
- Birthdate: May 2, 1972
- Birthplace: Hayward, California, U.S.A.
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: None
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: None
- Golden Globe Nominations: None
Dwayne Johnson or The Rock is also amongst the greatest professional wrestler of all time besides being a versatile actor. Johnson is one of the highest paid actors of Hollywood and has even produced autobiographical sitcom Young Rock in 2021. He owns Production Company named Seven Bucks Productions along with being co-owner of XFL.
Top 5 Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson movies
- Fast & Furious
- Black Adam
- Jumanji
- Baywatch
- Red Notice
8. Tom Hanks
- Fame: 96%
- Popularity: 75%
- Birthdate: July 9, 1956
- Birthplace: Concord, California, U.S.A.
- Oscars: 2
- Oscar Nominations: 5
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: 5
- Golden Globes: 5
- Golden Globe Nominations: 11
Tom Hanks is one of the most famous actors across the world and is known for both dramatic and comedic roles. Hanks have well rounded interests ranging from politics to space programs. The actor has even donated his blood for virus research after contracting Covid. Tom Hanks has received several nominations for his work as producer.
Top 5 Tom Hanks’ movies
- Forrest Grump
- A Man Called Otto
- The Terminal
- Saving Private Ryan
- The Da Vinci Code
9. Johnny Depp
- Fame: 98%
- Popularity: 50%
- Birthdate: 9 June 1963
- Birthplace: Owensboro, Kentucky, United States
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: 3
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: 3
- Golden Globes: 1
- Golden Globe Nominations: 9
John Christopher Depp II is an American actor, musician, and producer. Although Deep has struggled with cocaine addiction and was in legal troubles, he is undeniable one of the greastest actor of this generation. With performances such as Jack Sparrow, Willy Wonka, Edward Scissorhands, and Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, he has famously played weird, unique, and wacky roles and has been totally adored audience.
Top 5 Johnny Depp movies
- Finding Neverland
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Sweeney Todd: The Demond Barber Of Fleet Street
- Public Enemies
- Edward Scissorhands
10. Morgan Freeman
- Fame: 97%
- Popularity: 83%
- Birthdate: 1 June 1937
- Birthplace: Memphis, Tennessee, United States
- Oscars: Oscar for Million Dollar Baby
- Oscar Nominations: 5
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: 2
- Golden Globe Nominations: 6
Morgan Freeman is an American actor, narrator, and director who is known for his distinctively deep voice and for playing various iconic roles. His subtle humor, emotional depth, dialogue delivery, and versatility made him one of the most popular celebrities and respected personalities in modern US cinema. His role in Shawshan Redemption remains fan favorite to this day.
Top 5 Morgan Freeman movies
- Million Dollar Baby
- Driving Miss Daisy
- Se7en
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Lean On Me
11. Zac Efron
- Fame: 84%
- Popularity: 51%
- Birthdate: October 18, 1987
- Birthplace: California, U.S.A
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: None
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: None
- Golden Globe Nominations: None
Zac Efron gained recognition with his role in Disney series High School Musical and since then he have starred in several mainstream movies. He also started Production Company under Warner Bros. and his own YouTube channel. Recently, the actor opened up about his struggles with mental health illnesses including depression and agoraphobia.
Top 5 Zac Efron movies
- Baywatch
- 17 Again
- Neighbors
- The Greatest Showman
- High School Musical
12. Bradley Cooper
- Fame: 88%
- Popularity: 65%
- Birthdate: January 5, 1975
- Birthplace: Pennsylvania, U.S.A
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: 9
- BAFTA Awards: 1
- BAFTA Nominations: 8
- Golden Globes: None
- Golden Globe Nominations: 4
Bradley Cooper got his breakthrough with The Hangover, released in 2009 which was both commercial and critical success. Since then, Cooper’s career has progressed with the movies like Limitless and American Hustle. He shares one child with ex spouse Irina Shayk.
Top 5 Bradley Cooper movies
- The Hangover
- A Star is Born
- Burnt
- American Sniper
- Limitless
13. Jackie Chan
- Fame: 96%
- Popularity: 72%
- Birthdate: 7 April 1954
- Birthplace: Hong Kong
- Oscars: 1
- Oscar Nominations: 1
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: None
- Golden Globe Nominations: None
Jackie Chan is international success and one of the most famous actors of all time after many years of dedication and hard work. He is best known for his role in action movies and has even suffered multiple injuries because of them. Chan is also a UNICEF Good Will Ambassador along with many philanthropic interests.
Top 5 Jackie Chan movies
- Rush Hour
- Police Story
- The Karate Kid
- Drunken Master
- Vanguard
14. Will Smith
- Fame: 98%
- Popularity: 56%
- Birthdate: September 25, 1968
- Birthplace: Philadelphia, U.S.A
- Oscars:
- Oscar Nominations:
- BAFTA Awards:
- BAFTA Nominations:
- Golden Globes:
- Golden Globe Nominations:
Will Smith has been called ‘most powerful actor in Hollywood’. Besides acting, he also received modest fame for his rapping under name The Fresh Prince. He recently became target of the social media hate because he slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar ceremony.
Top 5 Will Smith movies
- I Am Legend
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- King Richard
- Aladdin
- Emancipation
15. Tom Cruise
- Fame: 98%
- Popularity: 57%
- Birthdate: 3 July 1962
- Birthplace: Syracuse, New York, U.S.A
- Oscars: None
- Oscar Nominations: 4
- BAFTA Awards: None
- BAFTA Nominations: None
- Golden Globes: 3
- Golden Globe Nominations: 7
Tom Cruise is one of the most versatile Hollywood actors and is usually seen in action and science fiction movies. His charms and good looks in movies like Knight and Day, Collateral, and Oblivion quickly made him fan favorite. However, Cruise has sparked controversy due to advocacy of Church of Scientology and close friendship with leader David Miscavige.
Top 5 Tom Cruise movies
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Jack Reacher
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Jerry Maguire
- The Mummy
