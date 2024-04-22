'It's Really Hard': Taylor Swift's Personal Trainer Gives Insight Into Pop Star's Workout Routine Amid TTPD Release

The pop icon who is famously recognized for her ability to turn shattered specks of love into chart-topping tunes is not just the greatest artist but also follows a strict workout regime to stay fit. Taylor’s trainer, Kirk Myers was interviewed by Vogue and he told the audience about how the singer approaches her fitness “with the mindset like a professional athlete.”

Kirk Myers’ On Taylor Swift’s Workout Routine

American pop singer, Swift’s personal trainer who is the founder of New York and LA’s Dogpound Gym has been training the singer for almost a decade now since the 1989 album cycle. Myers also trained Hugh Jackman, and Tom Holland amongst many other celebrities. When speaking about Taylor Swift, the trainer declared that he would love to be known as ‘Taylor Swift’s trainer' because there isn’t a cooler title than this.

Myers revealed that Taylor's workout is so intense that most people will not be able to do it. "It's really hard, some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor if they trained like her," the trainer added.

He also spoke about Swift’s work ethic being incredible. Let me just remind all of the swifties that our favorite singer is 34 years old and to perform on live stage for 3 hours continuously and to be pulling off a strict workout routine is hands down incredible.

Eras Tour Workout Disclosed

There were ‘off-season’ when Swift wasn’t touring and ‘in-season’ when she was, so, the singer's workout was planned accordingly. During her Eras Tour, Taylor had the energy to show up on her off days too, Myers revealed. If the fans have seen the show, we all know how intense it must be physically. Our pop icon used to perform for three, or four days straight and then get a few days off during which she still was showing up at the gym every day.

Myers had tailored Swift’s routine where in the off-season, she would show up at the gym for two hours a day where they would mostly work on core and Taylor took charge of her cardio. Kirk also spoke about how the most important thing while working on core strength is breathing as it helps you in ways we cannot imagine. On the other hand, when the singer was touring, they would average two times a week where it was mostly about maintenance where they focused on stability and mobility.

While praising the billionaire singer, Kirk said that she is the most resilient person he has ever met. It’s inspiring for him to see her overcoming difficult situations and become better and stronger at the end of the day. No wonder that woman was able to do all this and still release her new album, The Tortured Poets Department and it is everything the fans expected to be.

