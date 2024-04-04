'It’s So Mathilda,' Molly Ringwald Shares How She Became Mother For First Time

It's a special connection you feel with your first child, as it always reminds you of the first time you ever experienced parenthood. Well, in the case of Molly Ringwald, it was her daughter Mathilda who brought out the motherly feeling within her.

Here’s how The Bear actress conceived her first baby, as the star reveals the story by herself.

Molly Ringwald talks about her daughter Mathilda

As fine as Molly Ringwald has portrayed her characters in any project she has done so far, she has strongly carried on the role of a mother in real life too. In her recent interview, the Breakfast Club alum spoke about the time she first became a mother.

"I believe that Mathilda was conceived in the dressing room at Studio 54 right at the end of my run playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 2003," the star stated while divulging about her first daughter to The Times.

Ringwald further went on to say, "It's so Mathilda to be conceived in such an iconic place."

Talking about how she always wanted to be the mother of her own children, the Pretty in Pink star said, "I always knew I wanted to have children, but it took me a while—I was 36 when she was born. At that age, the biological clock was a real thing, and it had kind of become deafening."

Advertisement

"All I could think about was: I must have kids," she added.

Mathilda, who is the 20-year-old daughter of the 56-year-old actress, isn't the only child of hers. Ringwald also shares twins Adele and Roman, both 14, with her husband, Panio Gianopoulos.

Molly Ringwald talks about being a mother

During the same interview, Moly Ringwald went to talk about what’s the toughest job while being a mother.

The Riverdale star stated, "The hardest thing about motherhood was realizing that my time was not my own."

Further expressing the time that she couldn't give to her children due to her busy schedule, Ringwald said, “As an actress, I've traveled a lot and learnt to live with instability, but that's not great for kids. That's something I am always looking to improve on and luckily I have a husband who is a planner and is very stable."

In 2023, Molly Ringwald disclosed that her daughter, Mathilda, would be stepping foot in the field of acting. During the American Ballet Theatre Fall 2023 Gala, it was revealed that the oldest daughter in the family would be seen in a supporting role in the movie The Idea of You.

ALSO READ: Viola Davis, Molly Ringwald, And More Mourn Iris Apfel's Demise At 102; Here's What They All Say