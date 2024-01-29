How Many Children Does Molly Ringwald Have? Everything About Her Kids As Actress Brings Daughter Mathilda to Feud Premiere

In a rare public appearance, iconic actress Molly Ringwald recently graced the red carpet with her daughter Mathilda, offering fans a glimpse into her closely guarded family life. Known as the queen of teen comedies from the '80s, Ringwald's journey as a mother has been just as remarkable as her Hollywood career. Let’s have a closer look at Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos and Molly Ringwald’s other two kids, Adele Georgiana and Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos.

Molly Ringwald made a rare public appearance with her eldest daughter Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos

Mathilda, at 20, has gradually stepped into the limelight, making occasional public appearances with her famous mom. Born on October 22, 2003, Mathilda is the daughter of Molly Ringwald and her husband Panio Gianopoulos. Despite her mother's fame, Mathilda spent her early years without a television, due to Ringwald's commitment to a grounded upbringing.

With a mind of her own and a penchant for expressing herself, Mathilda has ventured into the world of fashion and modeling. Her debut in a J. Crew campaign in 2017 marked the beginning of her journey in the industry. Not confined to the runway, Mathilda is set to make her mark in acting, having secured a role in the upcoming adaptation of The Idea of You, per PEOPLE , alongside stars like Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. Mathilda's appearance on the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala in 2023 showcased her grace and style.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kyle Richards Says She Can't Imagine Life Without Mauricio Umansky, Calls It 'Scary' and 'Painful'

Mathilda made an unexpected appearance with her mother, Molly Ringwald, on the red carpet during the premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. Panio Gianopoulos, father of Mathilda, also accompanied his wife and daughter. Molly Ringwald radiated elegance in a Rodarte black velvet halter top gown. The dress, a nod to the show's theme, featured layers of white tulle peeking out from the bottom, creating a swan-inspired silhouette.

Mathilda too made a bold fashion statement, mirroring her mother's sophisticated style. She donned a long black shift dress with sheer long sleeves featuring lace embellishments, perfectly complementing Molly's swan-inspired gown. Mathilda's makeup took center stage with heavy blue eyeshadow and bright pink lipstick. Panio Gianopoulos opted for understated elegance in a simple black suit paired with a white button-down and a black tie.

ALSO READ: Sofia Vergara Praises Karol G for Her Griselda Performance; Who Does The Singer Play?

Molly Ringwald’s twins: Adele Georgiana and Roman Stylianos Gianopoulos

In January 2009, Molly Ringwald announced that she was expecting fraternal twins, adding members to her happy family. Adele Georgiana and Roman Stylianos were born on July 10, 2009, with Adele arriving three minutes ahead of her brother. Adele, at 14, exhibits a consciousness that Molly humorously describes as "woke." Molly acknowledged the potential challenges of sharing her iconic '80s movies, like The Breakfast Club, with Adele. Molly stated, “Adele is the most woke individual that you've ever met. I just don't know how I'm gonna go through that, you know, watching it with her.

Roman, the only son in the family, shares his family's affinity for the color pink. His casual appearance in a red Levi's hoodie at the premiere of Spirited in 2022 highlighted his easygoing style. Like his siblings, Roman's journey into adolescence unfolds under the careful guidance of Molly and Panio.

As Molly Ringwald continues to make headlines for her enduring career and occasional public appearances, her role as a mother remains an important aspect of her identity. Directed by Gus Van Sant and written by Jon Robin Baitz, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans will be released on January 31, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Did Kelly Clarkson Say About Sofia Vergara's Griselda Transformation? Actress Asks Host To 'Shut Up' During Show