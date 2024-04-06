'It's Tricky': 9-1-1 Co-Creator Reveals How Show Reached 100th Episode

In the world of television, reaching the milestone of a 100th episode is a remarkable feat. It’s a moment that signals years of hard work, determination, and resilience. Tim Minear can tell you all about it; the co-creator of 9-1-1 which was almost canceled before they reached their landmark hundredth episode. Now, as the show reaches its 100th episode, it’s time to celebrate. Let’s explore how Tim Minear went through the highs and lows of his career and came up with a 9-1-1 to its 100th episode.

Real-life drama

Best known for his work as a screenwriter and director, Tim Minear, has had his fair share of ups and downs in the industry. Shows like Firefly, Terriers, and The Inside only lasted one season, prompting him to move on and name his Twitter handle @Cancelledagain.

“I was known for my shows getting canceled,” Minear said as he brushed off frequent cancellations but stayed true to himself nonetheless. Now with the success of 9-1-1 and its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, he’s thinking of changing it to something like “renewed again” or “more of that.”

However, creating a popular show isn’t easy, though. Minear jokes about the challenges of coming up with new ideas for each episode, especially when there are multiple cases to deal with. “It’s tricky,” he said.

The unbelievable yet real-life inspirations

The hit show 9-1-1, starring Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, has captivated audiences since it premiered in 2018. The Los Angeles-based show, is known for its dramatic portrayal of emergency social situations and natural disasters.

Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, has praised the show’s ability to tackle extreme situations, including tsunamis, earthquakes, and even a hijacked honeymoon cruise. Co-creator Tim acknowledges that many of the show's most incredible cases and dramatic plots are inspired by actual events, some happening as far away as China and Florida.

Relatable and believable characters behind the show’s success

9-1-1's success lies in its relatable and believable characters. The filmmakers have focused on using real-life effects whenever possible, making everything feel more realistic. When Fox decided to cancel the show after six seasons due to financial reasons, it was a disappointment for the show's dedicated fans, especially for the adults aged 18-69. One of the creators Ryan Murphy, wanted to make a hit show for Dana Walden, a top executive at Fox and he succeeded.

Angela Bassett, who plays Athena Grant-Nash, says portraying a beloved character like Athena for seven seasons has been rewarding.

After Fox decided not to make another 9-1-1, ABC picked it up, and the show has continued to thrive. Karey Burke, president of 20th Television, believes the transition was natural and the audience is growing.

The 100th episode

For the 100th episode, Minear wanted to focus on the fan favourite characters. The story focuses on the LAFD crew at Station 118 and their daily challenges. As the show evolves, Minear remains dedicated to delivering intriguing content that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.

