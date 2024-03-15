Why Did 9-1-1 Cruise Ship Disaster Remind Angela Bassett Of Her Days On Black Panther Set? Actress Reveals

9-1-1 has been one of the best procedural dramas by Fox that is now taken over by ABC in its seventh instalment. The premise of the show is a simple policemen, paramedic, firefighter interaction with mishaps and the need to save lives. Amidst this their personal life also becomes a concern. Why did Angela Bassett reveal that the shooting of a particular scene reminded her of Black Panther? Find out.

What did Angela Bassett say about shooting 9-1-1 season 7, and the cruise scene?

The 65-year-old feels horrible about the experience of shooting season 7 of 9-1-1. However she just says that for fun and reveals during the premiere how a cruise ship disaster took place on the show. In that episode, Angela who plays Athena Grant and her police captain husband Bobby decide to go on a honeymoon after four years. But a pirate attack spoils their plans. She says, “In that scenario, and as you can imagine, it is anything but relaxing.” This was a three episode disaster that had some dark and scary scenes with great intensity. It was inspired from the Poseidon adventure and even pushed Angela to become a water baby leaving dry land.

She also reveals how despite ideal temperatures and good conditions, being in it for 12 plus hours can be overwhelming. Black Panther actress also laughs saying, “And you have to trust your cast and crew because you know what people do in water.”

What did the cruise ship scene of 9-1-1 remind Angela Bassett of?

While shooting for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her character Queen Ramonda had died by drowning which was a tragic sacrifice. Regarding that she says, “Again, with the water. I think it's a running theme for me.” Angela also adds, “Just being soggy and wet and cold all day is very uncomfortable. I mean, who doesn't love a hot shower, but one that lasts 15, 16 hours? Not so much.”

