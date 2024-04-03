Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have a love story somewhat like a fairytale. The two just can’t get enough of each other. The Super Bowl winner and Grammy-winning singer have extremely busy schedules, but whenever they get a chance to spend time together, they don’t miss a chance. As Swift is currently on a break from her record-shattering Eras Tour, the couple was recently seen on vacation, and the rumors are they are set to go on another. In a new report by US Weekly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are about to go on a little adventure to see their buddy Lana Del Rey perform at Coachella this year.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly making a visit to Coachella to see Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are rumored to go on another vacation, and this time it's going to be a musical affair. As reported by US Weekly, the Love Story singer and Chiefs player are rumored to attend the world’s biggest music festival and visit Coachella to see their friend Lana Del Rey perform this year.

An insider told US Weekly that the couple is excited to see their A-list friends set the stage ablaze with their outstanding performance. The source said, “They both want to see Lana Del Rey and (Jack Antonoff’s) band bleachers perform.” The source further continued to say that the two are likely to rent a house there for the first or second weekend of the festival.

The legendary player, who is presently in the NFL offseason, is anticipated to stay with the newly minted billionaire until late April, according to the insider, with a second source stating that Kelce is filming a commercial in Los Angeles the weekend of April 12. A third insider told Us Weekly. "Taylor is very excited about Travis' opportunities and completely supports him. But she wants him to be aware of his schedule. The only challenge is ensuring they can see each other."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently seen on vacation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been spotted on a vaction spending some much-needed quiet time away from the spotlight. The couple, who have been the subject of much speculation since last summer, has reportedly gone out to the Bahamas for a romantic vacation after finishing up their respective work schedules.

Observers watching Swift’s private aircraft assumed that she and Kelce were simply enjoying time together in North Eleuthera. While speculations suggest that the two flew abroad on Sunday, a couple of photographs of the couple surfaced online the next day on social media, implying that they are enjoying time soaking up the sun on the sandy beaches of the Bahamas. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has a lot going on at the moment with her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, releasing on April 19, 2024, and the singer is set to resume her Eras Tour in May this year with Travis Kelce joining her in Europe.

