'We Play With Each Other A Lot': Angela Bassett and Peter Krause Reveals How 9-1-1 Brought Them Close 'As Actors'

In the glitzy world of Hollywood, where red carpets and premieres are the norm, the recent ABC premiere event for the hit series 9-1-1 brought together stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause, who play the beloved on-screen couple Athena Grant and Bobby Nash. The dynamic duo has captured viewers' hearts over seven seasons, showcasing their remarkable chemistry that has evolved into a palpable on-screen relationship.

Unexpected on-screen romance

In an interview with PEOPLE at the season 7 premiere, Bassett, who portrays Athena Grant, shared that her character’s relationship with Krause’s Bobby Nash wasn’t initially planned. Initially, the idea of Bassett’s Athena and Krause’s Bobby transitioning into a TV marriage wasn’t part of the plan. However, series creator Tim Minear saw the magic unfolding between the characters and decided to explore this new direction.

Off-screen friendship transcends

Beyond their on-screen personas, Basett and Krause share a genuine off-screen friendship that has blossomed over the years. “He is so calm, so sweet, and very professional. He likes to have a good time, but he’s just real, honest. He’s thoughtful,” said Bassett on Peter Krause.

Bassett also mentioned that the whole cast is friendly and down-to-earth, “We all get along, we all work hard and we all appreciate each other’s contributions. So it’s a fantastic working environment, which makes the long hours easier. We can have a good laugh together during the downtime.”

Navigating challenges and improvisation

As seasoned actors, Bassett and Krause have navigated through various challenges including intense stunts and emotional scenes. Krause admits that performing a ballroom dance sequence with Basett was the most nerve-wracking experience for him, showcasing their dedication to their craft.

Despite the challenges, they find joy in improvising and playfully interacting with each other. “We play with each other a lot. There’s a lot of stuff that’s not scripted that we do with each other. It’s fun, joking with each other and things like that,” the actor shared. He even revealed that in the first three episodes of season 7, they even improvised in some scenes.

“Some of that was a lot more playful than what we usually get to do, because of emergencies and things like that,” he explained, referring to the scenes on the cruise. “So we had more space and time to play with each other this season than we have had thus far.”

Their growth and bonding as actors and as co-stars

Krause mentioned that how their characters, Bobby and Athena, will grow closer in this season’s premiere. “The moments in this season’s premiere will bring Bobby and Athena closer together. And filming together has brought Angela and me closer as actors, which is really nice,” he said.

As fans eagerly anticipate the premiere of season 7, Bassett and Krause reflect on their remarkable journey and the impact of their on-screen partnership.

Well 9-1-1 Season 7 started on Thursday 8pm ET on ABC.

