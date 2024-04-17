‘I've Really Put On Weight': Mama June Shannon Reveals She Will Be Starting Weight Loss Injections

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mama June Shannon has embarked on a new weight loss journey. The TV personality recently shared that she is trying the popular weight loss injections after she gained significant weight despite efforts to control it. She explained that the stress around her daughter’s loss in 2023 had affected her health resulting in weight gain.

Shannon is taking the FDA-approved prescription medication – Semaglutide, under the supervision of her main doctor. Semaglutide is usually prescribed to patients with Type 2 diabetes and chronic obesity, per People.

Mama June Shannon finds a new solution for weight loss

The 44-year-old TV star took to her Instagram and opened up about her new journey on Tuesday. She shared details about her medication and how she has been consulting her main doctor on the safety and effects of the weight loss medication. Semaglutide is commonly known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy; it has become increasingly popular in the past years.

The 44-year-old TV star took to her Instagram and opened up about her new journey on Tuesday. She shared details about her medication and how she has been consulting her main doctor on the safety and effects of the weight loss medication. Semaglutide is commonly known by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy; it has become increasingly popular in the past years.

In the Instagram video, the Mama June: Family Crisis star said, "As you know, back in May 2015, I had gastric sleeve surgery. I used to weigh 550 lbs. and on my own, I went from 550 lbs. to 311 lbs. on the day I had my surgery. And in six weeks, I went from 311 all the way down to 195." She decided to take the medication after her weight gain began spiraling out of control in 2023.

Shannon had tried to keep “off the weight” by keeping between 130 lbs to 150 lbs. “But I have noticed over the last year and a half that I’ve really put on weight,” the mother-of-four continued. Mama June lost her 29-year-old daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell due to stage 4 cancer in December 2023.

Therefore, she explained that the stress of being the caregiver impacted her health. Also, Shannon was unable to focus on her health, regularly eating outside food that resulted in her gaining about 120-130 lbs.

“I decided to go with semaglutide a couple months ago through my main doctor,” Shannon disclosed in the clip before showing off her obese physique. The TV star is determined to share her journey with her fans and promised to post regular updates. She also urged her followers to share their experiences if any with the medication or weight loss journeys. “I know I’m not the only person that has struggled since having bariatric surgery,” a part of Shannon’s caption read.

2023 was a whirlwind of emotions for Mama June Shannon

Mama June and husband Justin Shroud celebrated their wedding in a “glamorous and intimate oceanfront ceremony” in Florida last year, per USA Today. The grand ceremony was held after the couple exchanged vows in a 2022 courthouse wedding. Shannon is a mom to four daughters, Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, Jessica ‘Chubbs’ Shannon, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson.

Besides her success with her daughter Alana in TLC’s Honey Boo Boo, Shannon also stars in reality shows like Mama June: From Not to Hot, Mama June Road to Redemption and Mama June: Family Crisis.

However, December 2023 brought tragic news for Shannon and her family. She announced the passing of her daughter Anna and wrote on Instagram, "She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months. She passed away with her family around her." Mama June had previously talked about her daughter’s battle with the “very rare and very aggressive” form of cancer.

