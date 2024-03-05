'So Much Stress Off Your Body': Mama June Shannon Reveals How Tearing Up Her Journals Improve Her Mental Health

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Mama June Shannon shares that writing a journal and later destroying it has been a stress buster for her. In a conversation with People, Shannon revealed that she started journaling a few years ago to keep her thoughts aligned.

She advised the audience to keep a digital journal or write about their day on their phone. Writing about their day on their phone would help, as the notes could be erased the next day. However, if anyone keeps a book to jot down their thoughts, then it has to be torn apart in order not to go back and relive the past.

What Did Shannon Say About Journaling?

During her conversation with the entertainment portal, Mama June Shannon revealed, "If you want to journal, fine, but every day you have to tear it up. Because if you look back at that journal, you're just going to go back to the same mindset that you were in during that time."

The TV personality said, "If yesterday's problems bother you tomorrow, still write about them until they don't bother you anymore. I really wrote about stuff for a month if they bothered me before, but I don't do it as much. I used to [do] it every night."

She continued, "I do it every once in a while now, but I promise you it lets so much stress just off your body, but you have to either tear it up and throw it away, or you have to delete it off your phone when you're done."

Shannon added, "You don't have to tell nobody your problem. You don't have to tell if you don't want to tell nobody. You just tell yourself, but you have to delete it. You have to rip it up every single day."

Mama June: Family Crisis

Mama June's reality show's new season began in early 2023, and its latest episode dropped on March 1st, 2024. The season focuses on the rough times that the family has to go through amidst Shannon's eldest daughter, Anna Cardwell's death. Cardwell was suffering from the last stage of adrenal cancer.

The 29-year-old is survived by two kids and a husband. Sharing about how he is coping with the death of his wife, Eldridge Tony said, "I have joy in the sense that I get to rewatch the special moment between us two. And it's also going to be heartbreaking in the same sense because you know like seeing how happy and healthy she was then opposed to her final days."

Remembering his wedding day, he shared, "Hearing her voice again, and seeing her facial expressions. Obviously, I've seen pictures and stuff from our wedding, but it's not the same as watching that moment happen." Mama June: Family Crisis airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE TV.