J.K. Rowling Faces Backlash As She Comments On Misgendered Killer; Here's How The Internet Reacted

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of murder.

J.K. Rowling has criticised a transgender cat killer who murdered a stranger being described as a woman as it emerged judges have been told to refer to defendants by the pronouns they want.

Scarlet Blake, a 26-year-old who was born male but identifies as female, was sentenced to life in prison with a 24-year minimum term at Oxford Crown Court on Monday for murdering a stranger. Blake was referred to as a woman throughout the trial and in some media reports.

J.K Rowling, who has been vocal about her gender-critical beliefs and views on transgender issues, spoke out after Sky News described Blake as a woman. Sharing a video on Twitter, the Harry Potter author wrote: “I’m sick of this s---. This is not a woman. These are #NotOurCrimes.”

Blake, a 26-year-old trans woman, was convicted of murder in 2024 after allegedly killing a man in Oxford by hitting and pushing him into River Cherwell. The incident occurred four months after she killed a cat and live-streamed it, inspired by Netflix's Don't F*** With Cats. As per reports by BBC, the convicted murderer was sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve the sentence in a men's jail.

Rowling has expressed concerns about gender identity issues on X following the Scottish Prison Service's new guidelines for transgender prisoners, which permit them to be admitted to female jails if they don't have a history of violence against women.

The Harry Potter author wrote, “The trans activist outrage that ensues on here whenever I share my belief that jailed women shouldn’t be used as validation tools or emotional support props for trans-identified male sex offenders is as revealing as it’s predictable."

She continued, “Such activists can’t bring themselves to concede that a man who was convicted of harming women/girls ought not to be incarcerated with the demographic to whom he is a proven danger, because if they do, all their stock arguments (‘no sexual predator would bother to pretend to be trans’, ‘no trans woman has ever harmed a woman in a women’s only space’, ‘there is no danger in making all single sex spaces unisex’) are exposed as the lies they are.”

She further added, “If you support putting violent and sexually predatory men into women’s prisons, you are knowingly forcing those women to live in fear of, and, in some proven cases, to suffer abuse that many of them will have endured pre-incarceration.”

Netizens react to J.K. Rowling's latest tweet

J.K. Rowling's tweet has sparked a debate on X and netizens reacted to the Harry Potter author's views and said, "Crimes do not belong to a group of people." Some individuals called her an awful person and stated that the situation was embarrassing. Here are some of the tweets;

While Rowling received criticism from some individuals for her latest remarks, some netizens also supported her views on gender identity. Here are some tweets supporting her;

This is not the first time that JK Rowling has opined about her views on gender. She was previously criticised and was labelled anti-trans as she made a few comments that didn’t sit well with the community. She, however, claimed last year that people have misunderstood her position on transgender women and stressed she’s not preoccupied with how the controversy will affect her legacy.

It was in June 2020 when she tweeted, “If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.” Rowling also has suggested that trans women “retain male patterns of criminality”.

