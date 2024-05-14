EXCLUSIVE: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Lahore 1947 shoot gear up to wrap up by July

Over the last few months, Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Deol have been busy shooting for their respective projects – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Lahore 1947 – in Mumbai. While Sunny Deol allotted bulk dates to director Rajkumar Santoshi, Kartik Aaryan has been in the mold of Rooh Baba for Anees Bazmee. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the shoot for both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Lahore: 1947 is set to wrap up by July 2024.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on track for a Diwali 2024 release

"Kartik Aaryan and co. kicked off their journey on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on March 9, 2024 with Anees Bazmee as the captain of the ship. The shoot has been going on as planned and the makers are on track to call it a wrap by July 2024. Bhushan Kumar and team are committed to bringing the horror comedy to the big screen during the Diwali 2024 weekend," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the team had planned the shoot in a way that all the VFX-heavy sequences get canned first followed by the talkie and comic moments.

"It's the most ambitious film from the slate of T Series in 2024 and the energies are aligned for a Diwali opening. Three songs, including Ami Je Tomar and Kartik Aaryan's intro number, have already been shot and the team is bullish on them to hit the bull's eye. The makers are working on a short teaser too to reannounce the date and this might happen sometime in July," the source added. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri in lead roles with Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz among others.

Sunny Deol's reunion with Rajkumar Santoshi on Republic Day 2025

The shoot for Sunny Deol-led Lahore 1947 is also going on at a fast pace at Madh Island in Mumbai, where Rajkumar Santoshi and team have recreated the setup of Lahore from 1947. “Lahore: 1947 is looking at a Republic Day 2025 release and the shoot is expected to wrap up by end of June. Makers have already shot for 50 days and another month of shoot remains,” the source informed.

The source further revealed that some of the most dramatic moments of the film is already shot and the ones who have seen the rush print is going gaga about the hold of Rajkumar Santoshi over drama, and emotions. “It’s a mass film, but not loaded with action. The larger-than-life elements arise out of the dramatic moments and characterization. It’s a new side of Sunny Deol – aggressive, but fighting for the right,” the source shared.

Lahore 1947 is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and rides on a formidable ensemble of Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh. Buzz is, Aamir Khan too has a cameo in this partition drama. Both Lahore: 1947 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are awaited by the audiences and to their delight, the shoot is nearing its conclusion. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

