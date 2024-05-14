EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee reacts to discourse surrounding Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, ‘Don’t watch if you don’t like but…’

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most celebrated and versatile actors in Bollywood. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his 100th film titled Bhaiyya Ji. Recently, he sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, where he discussed various aspects of the industry, including the discourse within it.

Manoj Bajpayee on Animal discourse

In an exclusive chat, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about discourse regarding Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal and right and wrong in cinema, to which he responded, "I am very clear. If many people disagree or don’t like a film, what’s wrong with that? The film is released, does its business, and moves on. The money goes into the producer's pocket, let them take it; they invested in the movie."

He further added, "If you don't want to watch it, then don't. If you disagree with something, it's better not to watch it, but don't create trouble for the movie. You will be only encouraging a bad notion by doing so, what if others hinder your work in the same way? There should be open discourse without calls for bans or protests." Manoj Bajpayee humorously added that if you dislike a film, don't watch it and make it a flop.

Check out the full interview here:

About Bhaiyya Ji

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for his 100th film, Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film releases in theatres on the 24th of May, 2024. Make sure to watch the movie at a theatre near you. In the trailer, Desi Superstar, Manoj Bajpayee truly emanates fierceness and determination. He can be seen in a never-seen avatar and it is surely building high-anticipation for cinema lovers.

Manoj Bajpayee on the work front

Meanwhile, Bajpayee last appeared in Devashish Makhija's Joram and is currently involved in Kanu Behl's project, Despatch. He also appeared in Abhishek Chaubey's comedy-crime thriller web series Killer Soup earlier this year. Starring alongside Konkona Sensharma, Nassar, Sayaji Shinde, and Lal, the series, originally named Soup, was co-written by Chaubey, Harshad Nalawade, Anant Tripathi, and Unaiza Merchant.

Reportedly inspired by a true event, the series offers a blend of humor and crime, showcasing Bajpayee's versatility across various genres.

Manoj Bajpayee recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was given a tribute at the Tagore Center at the Indian Embassy, Berlin. The event also acknowledged the selection of Bajpayee's film The Fable at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival.

