'That’s how it was conceived' When J.K. Rowling revealed regret pairing Hermione with Ron instead of Harry Potter

Author JK Rowling, the infamous creator of the Harry Potter series, once made a surprising revelation about the characters in her books. In an interview with Emma Watson for Wonderland magazine, she shared that she regrets pairing Hermione Granger with Ron Weasley and thinks that Hermione should have been with Harry Potter instead.

J.K. Rowling didn't plan Hermione/Ron relationship

Rowling explained “I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfillment. That’s how it was conceived, really, for reasons that have very little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it, Hermione ended up with Ron.” She added, “I know, I’m sorry, I can hear the rage and fury it might cause some fans, but if I’m absolutely honest, distance has given me perspective on that. It was a choice I made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility. Am I breaking people’s hearts by saying this? I hope not.”

Emma Watson, who portrayed Hermione in the Harry Potter film adaptations, agreed with Rowling's assessment. She suggested that “I think there are fans out there who know that too and who wonder whether Ron would have really been able to make her happy,”

Fans reaction to the revelation

This revelation sparked a range of reactions from Harry Potter fans. Some were heartbroken by the news, as they had cherished the Ron and Hermione relationship. They appreciated how the characters' imperfect relationship had evolved over the series and had become their favorite couple. Others supported Rowling's new perspective, believing that Hermione deserved someone better and that Harry and Hermione, both powerful wizards raised as muggles, would have been more compatible.

In the Harry Potter series, Hermione meets Ron in the first book when he and Harry save her from a dangerous troll. The epilogue of the seventh and final book, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, revealed that Ron and Hermione eventually got married and had two children, Rose and Hugo.

J.K. Rowling initially planned to kill Ron Weasly in Harry Potter

Rowling's latest revelation comes after she admitted in 2012 that she had considered killing off Ron Weasley in the series but ultimately decided against it. This disclosure about Hermione and Ron's relationship stirred a range of emotions among Harry Potter fans. While some were disappointed by the revelation, others appreciated the author's honesty about her creative process and how it has evolved over time. And just like that the debate continues among fans of the beloved wizarding world.

