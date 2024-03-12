'You could have said nothing': Internet calls out Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over latest Mother's Day post

J.K. Rowling found herself in the epicenter of controversy once more. Her Mother's Day post on X, in which she attempted to use inclusive language, sparked a heated discussion.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Mar 12, 2024  |  02:38 PM IST |  410
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • J.K. Rowling has landed in controversy yet again with a Mother’s Day post on X
  • J.K. Rowling attempted to use inclusive language, triggered a lively debate

With a Mother's Day post on X, J.K. Rowling has found herself in the middle of controversy once again. Mother's Day was observed in the UK on March 10

J.K. Rowling's Mother's Day post sparks controversy on the internet

Celebrated author J.K. Rowling, who is recognized for her literary works, discovered that her unusual greeting incited a wave of criticism and discussion about inclusive language and the complexity of gender identity within the LGBTQIA+ community. She wrote, "Happy Birthing Parent Day to all whose large gametes were fertilized resulting in small humans whose sex was assigned by doctors making mostly lucky guesses."

View Tweet:


A lot of people responded to this departure from the traditional Mother's Day sentiments, especially those who identify as LGBTQIA+. Users who were upset flocked to the comment section to voice their discontent. One user wrote, "Does it make you feel big and powerful to make fun of LGBTQIA+ people?” Another user wrote, "It makes me so saddened to read remarks like this”.

Read tweets:



J.K. Rowling reacts to the backlash by posting a tweet

Rowling's statement on Mother's Day is all the more shocking because she has previously resisted using inclusive language. The author posted a snarky update after receiving allegations that she was making fun of them. In her response, J.K. Rowling expressed her astonishment at the pushback on the same platform.

Although it attempted to make her intentions clear, this reaction served only to intensify the current discussion. While some praised her for her dedication to using inclusive language, others remained persistent in their criticism, highlighting the necessity of sensitivity and genuine understanding.


Rowling's Mother's Day post has caused controversy, but it has also spurred a larger discussion about the intersections of gender identity and societal acceptance, the usage of inclusive language, and the duty of public figures. Rowling may have wanted to promote inclusivity, but the consequences show how difficult it can be to make clear decisions when using language, particularly when it comes to sensitive subjects like motherhood.

ALSO READ: 'You’re just upset you’ll never win one': Internet reacts after Elon Musk compares Oscars 2024 to woke contest

Know more about J.K. Rowling

What was author J.K. Rowling's first book?
J.K. Rowling wrote her first book at the age of six – a story about a rabbit called Rabbit.
