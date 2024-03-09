Did J.K. Rowling Get Reported To The Police For Her Transphobia? Former Big Brother Contestant Reveals

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been under fire for a long time now for her views about the transgender community, especially trans women, and she has been tagged by many as a transphobe. But this time, an alleged police report has been made about the matter.

What did India Willoughby say about it?

Former Celebrity Big Brother Contestant India Willoughby, who also co-hosted Loose Women, said in an interview with Byline TV that she has reported J.K. Rowling to the Northumbria Police recently due to the author repeatedly misgendering her online during their ongoing feud.

“J.K. Rowling has definitely committed a crime. I’m legally a woman. She knows I’m a woman, and she called me a man. It’s a protected characteristic, and that is a breach of both the Equalities Act and the Gender Recognition Act. She’s tweeted that out to 14 million followers,” India Willoughby said during the interview.

In 2015, Willoughby underwent gender reassignment surgery and while working for ITV Tyne Tees regional news, she was credited with being the first transgender TV news reporter in the United Kingdom. But recently, J.K. Rowling has misgendered the broadcaster several times on her X (formerly Twitter) account and also mocked her, which was the reason behind the alleged police report.

“The mask is off. People historically have given her the benefit of the doubt, hearing that all she is doing is defending women’s rights. She can’t argue that anymore now that she’s actually come out and broadly said to me that India Willoughby is a man,” Willoughby stated the reason behind her beef with the author in recent times.

“I have reported J.K. Rowling to the police for what she said, which I don’t know if that’s going to be treated as a hate crime, malicious communications — but it’s a cut-and-dry offense, as far as I’m concerned,” she said. And it is true that according to the UK’S Crown Prosecution Service, hostility against the transgender identity can be classified as a hate crime.

How did J.K Rowling respond to the news?

J.K. Rowling has been under fire from many netizens in the past few years due to her alleged transphobic comments on her social media accounts. She has also been criticized by the Harry Potter franchise actors including Emma Watcon, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne. But she did not back down when she heard the news, instead she made a series of X (formerly Twitter) posts about the situation.

“Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India's obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment,” the author’s first X post stated. Then she continued by saying “I ignored this advice because I couldn't be bothered giving India the publicity he so clearly craves. Nevertheless, we must all do our bit to combat hate, so India will be glad to know I've taken note of his homophobia, racism, and humane stance on immigration.”

She also pointed out one of India’s own old posts where she accused the broadcaster of transphobia, “Nor have I forgotten India's shocking transphobia. It appears to have slipped what passes for India's mind that he's previously called a fellow trans woman a man on this very site.”

“Surprisingly for such an eminent legal authority, he appears to have forgotten that the Forstater ruling established that gender critical views can be protected in law as a philosophical belief. No law compels anyone to pretend to believe that India is a woman,” Rowling continued and, finally said, “Aware as I am that it's an offence to lie to law enforcement, I'll simply have to explain to the police that, in my view, India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can't compel women to take him at his own valuation.”

Even though she has been criticized for her views a lot, it was recently revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav that some execs met with the author some time ago to discuss the upcoming Harry Potter live action series on Max. Apparently, Rowling is trying to find a writer for the series now.

