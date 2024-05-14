Once upon a time, in a glamorous land of fashion and stars, two famous people crossed paths and began a beautiful journey together. Yes, we’re talking about Sabrina Carpenter, the talented singer, and Barry Keoghan, the charming actor. But how did their fairy-tale romance begin?

It began in December 2023, when both of them met for the first time. Let’s take a closer look at their journey from meeting for the first time to their blossoming romance.

Paris Fashion Week encounter

Their love story began in 2023 during the Givenchy Spring/ Summer runway show at the Paris Fashion Week. Although no pictures captured them together at the event, insiders whisper that something special sparked between them amidst all the glitz and glamour.

Back in December 2023, rumors started swirling about a budding romance between the singer and the actor. This gossip began after Carpenter’s breakup with singer Shawn Mendes and Keoghan’s split from his girlfriend, Alyson Sandra. Keoghan also shares a baby son named Brando with Sandro.

Their first public appearance together in LA

The couple made their first public appearance together on December 2, 2023, in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood. Sabrina Carpenter looked stylish in a black trench coat and chunky boots. While Barry looked cool in a white collared sweater and black pants. Photographs captured the duo enjoying each other’s company igniting rumors of a budding romance.

And in February 2024, Sabrina and Barry made things official by attending the W Magazine’s Grammys after-party together as a couple. While Sabrina walked the red carpet alone at the awards ceremony, she later joined Barry for a night of fun at LA’s Bar Marmont. From cozy dinners at Nobu to star-studded events like the Grammys after-party, Sabrina and Barry have been spotted together at various spots in LA.

Love knows no bounds, especially when it comes to supporting each other’s careers. Whether it’s attending Sabrina’s performances on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour or Barry cheering her on from the audience, they are each other’s biggest fans.

Keoghan and Carpenter’s double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Barry and Sabrina even went on a double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Coachella. Sabrina looked effortlessly beautiful in her oversized black leather jacket, black glasses, and diamond earrings. Meanwhile, Barry showed off his desert style in a white tank top, plaid shorts, and a blue baseball cap.

Barry was totally into supporting Sabrina at Coachella. He looked like he was head over heels in love and couldn’t take his eyes off her while she performed. There were videos of him cheering her on and filming her set. Later, they were even spotted riding in a golf cart together backstage.

Keoghan was also spotted hanging out with Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. They met up at a Justin Timberlake concert in Los Angeles and even took a photo together.

The couple solidified their bond at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party on March 10, 2024. And, most recently on May 6, 2024, Sabrina and Barry dazzled everyone as they stepped into the Met Gala together. As they posed side-by-side on the iconic Met steps, it became evident that their love story was thriving in the spotlight.

From a chance encounter at Paris Fashion Week to a stunning debut at the Met Gala, Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan’s love story warmed the heart of people all around the globe.

