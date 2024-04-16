James McCartney And Sean Ono Lennon Release New Single Primrose Hill; DEETS Inside

It’s a musical moment that brings together two legendary families. James McCartney, son of the iconic Paul McCartney, and Sean Ono Lennon, the talented son of John Lennon, have teamed up for a special musical project.

Their first-ever collaboration, Primrose Hill, is a heartfelt song that blends their musical talents and pays tribute to their iconic fathers. Let’s dive into this exciting musical partnership and discover what the song is about.

The son of the legends joining forces to create something special

James, at 46, and Sean, at 48, have their own impressive music careers. James has released solo albums and even collaborated with his dad on a couple of projects. On the other hand, Sean has been a part of various bands and composed film scores.

James, the youngest child of Paul McCartney and Linda Eastman, released Primrose Hill, a song he co-wrote with Sean, the only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

Celebrating the release

James McCartney took to Instagram to share his excitement about the new song and his collaboration with Sean. He posted a selfie with Sean and wrote, “Primrose Hill is here! Today I am so very excited to share my latest song co-written by my good friend @sean_ono_lennon.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Well, this isn’t just any song; it’s a meaningful collaboration between these two supremely talented musicians. He also hinted at more music, saying, “With the release of this song, it feels like we’re really getting the ball rolling, and I’m so excited to continue to share music with you.”

ALSO READ: John Lennon Birth Anniversary: A look back at The Beatles singer's iconic photos with Yoko Ono

The background inspo behind this melody

The song Primrose Hill has captured hearts with its beautiful folk-rock vibe. The song paints a picture of romantic memories, with James singing, “I’ll always remember Primrose Hill,” backed by a gentle guitar melody.

James shared some background on the song’s inspiration: “I had a vision as a child in Scotland, on what was a lovely summer day. Letting go, I saw my true love and savior in my mind’s eye,” he wrote ahead of the song’s release. Primrose Hill is about getting the ball rolling with me and finding this person,” he added.

ALSO READ: Who Is Yoko Ono? All About Late John Lennon’s Wife As Son Sean Ono Lennon Gives A Shoutout To Her Mother

Fans can be a part of this music video

In a fun twist, James announced that fans have a chance to appear in the upcoming music video. James is hosting a contest where fans can submit videos capturing love and romance in their favorite places. The winning videos will be featured in the official music video for Primrose Hill.

Love and support from the Legends

Paul McCartney, like always being the supportive dad, took to social media to promote the song. He posted on Facebook, “My son James has a new song out called Primrose Hill—check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song.”

When Sean and Zak Starkey, Ringo Starr’s son, were seen together, there were talks about the Beatles' kids teaming up in a supergroup. But Zak said, “If we had spent 3 years sleeping on flea-infested mattresses… it might have chemistry.” So, while there’s no Beatles reunion happening, fans now have this special treat.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Makes Me Very Proud': Paul McCartney Lauds Beyonce's Cover Of The Beatles' Blackbird On Cowboy Carter