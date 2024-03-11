Who Is Yoko Ono? All About Late John Lennon’s Wife As Son Sean Ono Lennon Gives A Shoutout To Her Mother

The 2024 Oscars was held on Sunday, March 10, which is also Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom and the United States. As the best animated short film award went to War Is Over: Inspired by the music of John & Yoko, by Dave Mullins and Brad Booker, Sean Ono Lennon, the late Beatles star John Lennon’s son, made sure to give his mother a very special shoutout. “My mother turned 91 this February,” he told the crowd. “Can everyone say ‘Happy Mother’s Day to Yoko’?”

Who is Yoko Ono?

Born in Tokyo, Japan, on February 18, 1933, Yoko Ono is a well-known Japanese musician and artist who gained international recognition as John Lennon’s spouse and creative collaborator throughout the 1960s. She was also a prominent practitioner of conceptual and performance art.

Ono was raised primarily in Tokyo, where she attended a prestigious school and was born into a prosperous family in Japan. She studied classical singing and piano as a child and authored plays and poems. Ono was the first female student accepted into the philosophy department at Gakushūin University in Tokyo in 1952. However, she only stayed for almost a year before moving to the New York City region to be with her family after her father, a bank executive, was sent there. She attended Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York, for the next three years to study literature and music. Still, she could not find an artistic niche and never received her degree.

In 1956, Ono wed Toshi Ichiyanagi (divorced in 1962), a Japanese composition student who helped her establish ties with the avant-garde art scene in New York City. Four years later, Ono and experimental composer La Monte Young organized a groundbreaking series of performance events in Ono’s loft in midtown Manhattan.

Following a 1962–1964 trip to Japan, when she wed director Anthony Cox (divorced 1969), Ono established her profile in the US. She invited the audience to use scissors to cut off portions of her clothing for the performance piece Cut Piece (1964), in which she sat motionless. Because of the work’s suggestiveness of sexual violence, it was eventually acknowledged as a seminal work of feminist art.

Her Marriage to John Lennon

Ono’s marriage to John Lennon instantly became famous, yet there were conflicting effects. Ono was given a never-before-seen platform to express herself during the couple’s week-long “bed-ins” (1969) in Amsterdam and Montreal, where they opened their hotel bedroom to the media to advance world peace. However, she was widely despised for being the alleged cause of the Beatles’ 1970 breakup when they dissolved.

After Sean, Ono’s son, was born in 1975, the two retired to live a quiet life. However, they reunited on Double Fantasy (1980), which won the Grammy Award for album of the year. However, a crazy fan shot and killed Lennon in December 1980. Alongside Mullins and Booker, Ono Lennon, who functioned as the short film’s executive producer, walked the stage at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Even though the ending music was already playing, Sean managed to get in a tribute to Yoko Ono after the producer and director gave their victory remarks.

Born in 1975, Sean is Ono and John Lennon’s only child. Along with her ex-husband, film producer Anthony Cox, the well-known artist is also a mother to a daughter, Kyoko Chan Cox. John’s first wife, Cynthia, gave birth to a son, Julian Lennon.

