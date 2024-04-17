Jeezy is seeking primary custody of the 2-year-old daughter Monaco he shares with Jeannie Mai amid their contentious divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, the Put On rapper, Jeezy filed in a Fulton County court on Wednesday to vacate the current mediated agreement on temporary issues between him and the former Real co-host, Jeannie Mai regarding child custody and parenting time.

Jeezy claimed that he and Mai agreed on a custody arrangement for Monaco back in February. However, he mentioned he now wants his daughter to live with him full-time because of her mom’s hectic schedule.

Jeezy seeks primary custody of his daughter

The rapper is claiming that he initially agreed to move to the basement of their shared home amid their separation, but says that Mai has since moved out of their house, taking Monaco with her. In the documents, Jeezy claims he "does not know where the minor child actually lives, or what or who is caring for the minor child while" Mai is working.

He is also claiming that Mai has enlisted her mother and brother to care for their daughter for the majority of the time, alleging that her travel schedule isn't good for the toddler. The rapper also claims that Mai withheld his time with Monaco for nearly two months.

Jeezy was "only able to exercise parenting time with the minor child overnight" from April 8 to April 9 in Dallas, he claims, alleging that Monaco "was lethargic, appeared to be exhausted, and seemed to be underweight."

Jeezy believes Monaco would have more stability if he had primary physical custody of the child, as per the motion.

Jeezy claimed Jeannie Mai was gatekeeping their daughter

Last year in December, Jeezy accused Jeannie Mai of acting as a gatekeeper for their daughter and asked a judge for a hearing to set clearly defined temporary legal and physical custody rights amid their divorce.

In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jeezy requested that a judge "address temporary custodial arrangements."

According to the filing, both parties “agreed upon a visitation schedule through the end of 2023.” However, the situation is “becoming increasingly less feasible.”

“The lack of consistency, continuity and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting time schedule is stressful to the Child (Monaco), and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also in regard to each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody,” the document stated.

