'She got married to...': Jeannie Mai Jenkins fights to save marriage amid Jeezy's divorce filing; Reports

Jeannie Mai Jenkins, host of The Real, is facing a challenging period in her marriage following her husband Jeezy's divorce filing. Despite the emotional turmoil, the 44-year-old television personality is resolute in her efforts to mend their relationship.

A heartfelt commitment

A source close to the couple told PEOPLE, Jeannie Mai Jenkins is deeply affected by her husband's decision to end their marriage. The insider reveals that her primary objective has always been to create a lasting union, and she remains determined to work through their issues and preserve their relationship. The source said, “She got married to stay married. She's committed to trying to save her marriage.”

Escalating problems and geographical challenges

The challenges between Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy had been brewing for a long time, but in recent months, matters took a significant turn for the worse. The source explains that geographical separation exacerbated their difficulties, with Jeezy spending most of his time in Atlanta while Jeannie shuttled between Los Angeles and Atlanta. Despite these challenges, Jeannie was making an effort to spend more time in Atlanta to address their relationship issues.

The source further adds that Jeannie was aware of the problems within their marriage, but she was not anticipating a divorce. Now, she finds herself grappling with the uncertainty of her future and living arrangements.

While Jeannie Mai Jenkins is steadfast in her commitment to salvaging her marriage, Jeezy has indicated a different focus. In an Instagram post shortly after filing for divorce, he emphasized his dedication to personal growth. Their divorce proceedings involve joint legal custody of their daughter, Monaco. As they navigate this challenging chapter, both individuals are seeking their own paths forward, with the hope of finding resolution and healing.

