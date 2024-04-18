Jenna Jameson REACTS To Jessi Lawless' Blame On Her Drinking For Divorce; Says 'Empathy And Understanding' Is Better Than Judgment

While former porn star Jenna Jameson and her estranged wife Jessie Lawless have called off their marriage, the discussion over the cause of this has remained heated. Lawless, who filed an annulment to end their marriage, posted a TikTok video addressing the rumors about their divorce.

She reasoned Jameson's drinking problem as what led to their separation, and the latter has responded with a need for more "empathy and understanding" rather than "judgment, shaming, and moralizing."

Jenna Jameson calls for empathy and understanding rather than judgment

Jameson, in response to the TikTok post by her ex-wife alleging her drinking addiction as the reason for this fallout, told The Daily Mail that she hopes "anyone struggling with addiction or trying to stay sober has access to an empathic and loving support system" since addicts respond better to "empathy and understanding" than "judgment, shaming, and moralizing."

"Let them know that you are there for them — relapse or not, 10 days sober or 200," the former adult star said.

What did Jessie Lawless say in her TikTok video?

Jessie Lawless, an influencer and retired hairstylist, took to her TikTok account and said, "There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce, and I'm making this video to confirm that."

"This is the first time she's gone to an event without me since we've been married. This is the first time she's been away from me. I've been keeping her on the straight and narrow," she said, further revealing that it was after Jameson's trip to Chicago that she confronted her about the situation. "She was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her … that people have sent me pictures of you with champagne in your hand."

Lawless said that she drew a "hard-line" when it came to Jameson's alleged drinking problem early on in the relationship, claiming that Jameson showed no remorse about her decision to drink.

"She told me point-blank, 'I'm not sorry. I don't feel sorry,'" Lawless further continued. According to Lawless, even after an emotional confrontation, Jameson kept turning the conversation around and allegedly blaming her.

The estranged couple tied the knot in May 2023.

