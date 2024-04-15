‘I Am Eternally Grateful’: The Golden Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer Addresses Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Divorce

The announcement of The Golden Bachelor couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, deciding to split after three months of marriage has sent ripples in the world of reality shows and glamour. Among several former and fellow contestants, the show’s host Jesse Palmer has issued his best wishes to the couple.

The couple, popular as the “Golden Bachelor,” met on the first season of the reality show, got married in a televised wedding earlier this year in January, and have recently announced their divorce. The couple appeared together on the show Good Morning America to make the shocking announcement. Turner told GMA host Juju Chang during their interview, "Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage."

Reacting to which, Palmer said he was “eternally grateful” to the couple. He took to Instagram and posted a picture featuring Nist, Turner, and himself which was shot during the finale of The Golden Bachelor. He captioned the photo: “My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls. I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey.”

He further continued, “I learned a lot about life, love and family watching and talking with them. Wishing them and their families both nothing but happiness 🙏🏼”

Besides Palmer, The Golden Bachelor contestant Maria Trice and Nick Viall, the star of Season 21 of the popular show The Bachelor, also reacted to the news.

While Trice mentioned how she “dodged a bullet” and said that when "trying to force a shoe that doesn’t fit, you’re going to get corns on your toes," Viall expressed his shock over the announcement. "I think what shocked me the most is this wasn't just a normal breakup or an end of an engagement, this was a divorce announcement. I was caught off guard, and surprised by the abruptness,” he said.

