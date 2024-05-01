Rupali Ganguly turned a year older on April 5, and the actress spent the day with her family in Goa. However, to make it up to her friends and colleagues, she hosted her birthday bash in the city on April 30th. Her close friends from the industry, Sumona Chakravarti, Arjun Bijlani and his wife, director-producer Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa co-stars, and others, marked their attendance at the party.

Sumbul Touqeer, Arjun Bijlani, and others at Rupali Ganguly's birthday bash

Sumbul Touqeer was spotted in a black outfit at the Anupamaa actress' birthday. She had a gala time with her favorite people at the party and took to social media to treat netizens to inside pictures. The first picture on her Instagram story was a selfie with the birthday girl, along with the caption, "I love you."

The Kavya-Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress also uploaded pictures with other celebrities, including Arjun Bijlani and his wife. While she lovingly called Arjun bhaiya, she mentioned catching up soon with his wife, Neha Swami Bijlani, in her story.

Check out Sumbul Touqeer's pictures here:

Arjun Bijlani went for a casual look in a black tee shirt and cargo pants, ideal for a summer evening. He shares a great bond with Rupali Ganguly and goes to her party with his wife, Neha, by his side. The actor uploaded a series of photos to his social media account and also wished Ganguly a happy birthday with a photo from the evening.

Check out Arjun Bijlani at the party here:

Looking cool in blue denim and a green tee shirt, Shaheer Sheikh was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi.

All her co-stars from Anupamaa, Sudhanshu Pandey, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Aashish Mehrotra, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Jasweer Kaur, Vaquar Shaikh, Aurra Bhatnagar, Alpana Buch, Chandni Bhagwanani, Dishi Duggal, Aneri Vajani, and others attended the birthday bash.

Ganguly's Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah was also at the party. Apart from him, actress Sumona Chakravarti, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, and others were also spotted.

For the evening, Rupali Ganguly chose a blue and golden Indo-Western outfit that made her look like the diva she is. The actress also uploaded videos that show her dancing with her brother and Vijay Ganguly, her mother, as the guests cheered them on. Her husband and her son were also by her side all evening, playing the perfect host to the guests.

