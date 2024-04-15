‘Stuff Just Comes Up': Golden Bachelor Star Maria Trice Reacts To Gerry Turner And Theresa Nist's Divorce

Popular as the “Golden Bachelor” couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner met on the first season of the reality show and got married in a televised wedding in January this year. Only to announce their divorce three months later. Reacting to the news, a fellow contestant from the show, Maria Trice, spoke about how despite “their due diligence of finding out as much as they can about everyone, other stuff just comes up,” referring to their age. She further added, “Men in particular.”

Nist is 70 years old while Turner is 74.

In an exclusive to People, Trice also mentioned how she “dodged a bullet” following the announcement of the couple’s divorce.

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner announce divorce

During a joint appearance on the show Good Morning America on April 12, Nist and Turner said that after "a number of heart-to-heart conversations," they decided to split. "…we've looked closely at our situation, our living situation and so forth, and we've kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it's probably time for us to dissolve our marriage," said Turner.

The couple cited reasons for their long-distance marriage for the decision. While Nist is located in New Jersey, Turner lives in his lake house in Indiana.

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch the Golden Bachelor and I don't think we can tell you how many people told us it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody, ”Nist added.

As per several earlier reports published ahead of their wedding, Nist was in favor of signing a prenup agreement while Turner was against it. According to a source close to the couple had told OK! Magazine that the latter was “offended that she doesn't trust him.” The source also mentioned how, when the cameras were not on, the couple was constantly fighting. However, it was never revealed if the couple had signed any prenuptial agreement. On January 4, they exchanged their vows and tied the knot live on television in the presence of their children and grandchildren from their previous marriages.

Maria Trice’s reaction to Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s divorce

As per the People interview, Trice said, when "trying to force a shoe that doesn’t fit, you’re going to get corns on your toes." She added, “I hope Teresa is happy.”

Speaking about their interaction from The Golden Bachelor show, Trice said Turner “seemed to be a nice guy.” She added “When I first met him, I was like, he’s not for me. She was so excited. I was like, he’s nice, he’s handsome. I didn’t feel a spark. She did and definitely wanted him and she got him. After three months they must know it’s for the best to not be together.”

She further explained how the tenure of the show was too short for her to know. “But how well can you know someone after that short period of my time. Once the excitement wore off and reality kicked in, I was like we’ll see. When you do something really fast like that it takes at least 3-6 months before all the shine is off and you’re dealing with that person raw,” she said.

Other celebrity reactions to Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s divorce

Nick Viall, the star of Season 21 of the popular show The Bachelor, mentioned that he is “shocked” to hear about the couple’s divorce and that there is "more to the story."

In another exclusive interview with People, Viall said, "I think what shocked me the most is this wasn't just a normal breakup or an end of an engagement, this was a divorce announcement. I was caught off guard, and surprised by the abruptness.”

He further added, "I don't think it's because they couldn't find an apartment together. They clearly could have, they simply chose not to. Give it a couple months, and then this truth will come out."

Viall said he would be open to letting Nist tell her part of the story if she ever decided to on his podcast while mentioning, “Maybe Gerry's not as golden as we hoped he would be.”