Tori Spelling Found Ian Ziering’s Advice On Dating ‘Offensive’ Amid Divorce

After being married for 18 years, the Beverly Hill 90210 star Tori Spelling is now a single woman. Speaking about the modern dating culture and dating apps, she mentioned her co-star Ian Ziering’s advice on the same which she found “offensive”.

On the latest episode of her misSpelling podcast, Tori spoke about reuniting with her Beverly Hill 90210 co-stars Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, and Ziering at Steel City Con. She said this was the first time meeting the entire group since she filed for divorce from Dean McDermott in late March this year.

She revealed that while she loves Ziering, she was offended by Ziering’s advice on her newly single life. When Ziering asked her, “So what is the next step?” a confused Spelling inquired, “Wait, like literally, like in the divorce?” To which Ziering replied, “Well, no, for you personally, like, what do you feel?” He further continued, “You're on a dating sites?”

Denying it, Spelling said, "What? Oh, my God. It's as if you said the most offensive thing to me." She claimed on the podcast that dating applications, according to Ziering, are "the evolution" of how individuals find romantic relationships these days. He also told her that eventually, she is going get herself "back out there" and it will be great, adding, "And it's your second chapter and all that."

But Spelling thought at the moment that she would “never” get on a dating site, she said. “I can't even remember, I've never done it. I've been married for 18 years. Like dating sites didn't exist then,” she further explained.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s Marriage And Eventual Split

Tori and Dean were married for 18 years since 2006 and have five children together. Recently, in March, Spelling filed for divorce after the former couple announced their split in June last year.

Throughout their marriage, the couple has dealt with several rumors about their marriage hitting a rough patch, and then in her divorce petition, she cited irreconcilable differences which led to their eventual split.

In the past few months, McDermott has been spotted with his new partner Lily Calo. Spelling, who has reportedly been seen kissing the Santa Monica-based agency Neuron Syndicate Inc. CEO Ryan Cramer, has also mentioned having family dinners together including Calo.

