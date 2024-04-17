'It Just Catches Up With You': Tori Spelling As Her Items Were Auctioned Over Outstanding Storage Unit Bill

Not a hoarder, Tori Spellings, best known for her Beverly Hills 90210, seems to be a "collector," as she liked to call herself. She said she has a "long history of stuff." However, most of it is now auctioned over an outstanding storage bill of $80,000.

"At one point, when I couldn't pay it … 'cause we had done small payments, and it was adding up, and then it just catches up with you if you don't pay it. So they auctioned it all off," she said on the latest episode of her podcast, misSpelling. She recorded the podcast from the storage units, where she accompanied a locksmith to open the locks.

"My mom had storage units, so I grew up knowing that world. You know, everything gets put into a storage unit," she recalled.

Spelling claimed that after she moved out on her own at 18, she began gathering more possessions and putting them in storage containers at Wetzel & Sons—the same business that her mother, Candy Spelling, employed. In the end, she possessed "massive amounts of storage units." According to her estimation, 50 of them were the size of "shipping containers."

Unfortunately, “they took it all,” she said. But, she continued, “They were really kind at Wetzel & Sons, and they sent me my personal memorabilia and my stuff from my childhood and my dad and stuff. So I got that back, which, duh, I promptly put into a new storage unit.” Two units mostly contained her estranged husband, Dean McDermott’s stuff.

Besides memorabilia from Beverly Hills 90210 and ‘90s fashion items, “I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold, and everything was put into storage. But anyway, (I) didn’t have the money to pay for the units,” she said.

With little help from her friend, iHeartRadio producer Amy Sugarman, who had paid for two of her units, she could stop all of them from going to auction.

Recently, in March, Spelling filed for divorce after the former couple announced their split in June last year. They have been married for 18 years since 2006 and have five children together.

