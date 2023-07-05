2PM’s Junho, (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi and others: Every legendary cameo in Netflix’s Celebrity starring Park Gyu Young

Celebrity is a Netflix series about Ari, a celebrity who has entered a world where you can make money just by being famous. Her colorful and fierce faces are shown in the show. Kang Minhyuk played Han Joon Kyung, a third-generation conglomerate and a representative of a cosmetic brand. Park Gyu Young played Seo Ari, a normal office worker who became a celebrity with 1.3 million followers. Netflix's global charts saw the drama rise to third place from fourth place. It is gaining popularity through word of mouth because it includes behind-the-scenes accounts of glamorous social media celebrities or influencers.

The cameos in the drama:

Cha Hyun Seung and Oh Jin Taek

The first episode had Single’s Inferno’s Cha Hyun Seung and Oh Jin Taek as friends of Kang Minhyuk’s character and unless one concentrates, one might miss them but they look amazing as ever! Cha Hyun Seung is a popular K-Pop back up dancer while Oh Jin Taek is the CEO of a British tailor shop.

Lee Sang Yoon, David Lee Mcinnis

David Lee Mcinnis, Lee Sang Yoon showed off their visuals in a scene which had them posing during an event for a luxury brand.

Aiki and HOOK

Street Woman Fighter team HOOK and Aiki were also there in the later episodes and they show off their amazing dancing skills in one scene!

Ex-SISTAR’s Bora, Seol In Ah and Jung Eugene

The singer-turned-actor had a small cameo with minimal dialogue but she dazzled with her regal look and beautiful expression! Seol In Ah of Business Proposal played the role of a rising star who wanted to get closer to Seol Ari for her own purposes while Jung Eugene was a supermodel and muse for a luxury brand who became the stepping stone for Seol Ari’s sky-rocketing success.

2PM’s Junho and (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi

In the last episode, Lee Junho makes an unexpected appearance as a cleaning guy who discovers Seol Ari and one can see he is getting sucked into the intoxicating world of social media! Yuqi has a small but significant role as a popular Chinese influencer with a strong set of principles.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Full Review: 5 characters and moments that stood out in Park Gyu Young, Kang Minhyuk starrer drama

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat