‘I Just So Admire Her': Food Network Star Ina Garten Shares How She Booked Taylor Swift Concert Tickets At 3AM

A new member is here to join the Swifties clubs! It is the 76-year-old Food Network host Ina Garten. Though the American television cook and author is currently busy promoting the upcoming release of her memoir Be Ready When the Luck Happens, she has made time to attend her favorite singer’s ongoing Eras Tour and also booked her tickets for the same.

Her memoir is set to be launched on October 1 and she was in an exclusive interview with People when she opened up about being a Swift fan. She mentioned she bought two tickets for herself and a “very good friend” of hers at three in the morning for Swift’s Era Tour in Paris in May.

"I'm going to be in Paris in May, and I thought, 'Wait a minute, isn't she going to be in Paris in May?' At 3:00 in the morning, I was online, seeing if I could get two good tickets, and I did,” she said. "So we're going to go see the Eras Tour in Paris.”

She further shared that she has plans to wear a "sparkly" outfit to the concert. "Now I'm trying to figure out what I can wear that's sparkly," said Garten.

How and when did Ina Garten first meet Taylor Swift?

During the interview, Garten shared that she first met the 34-year-old pop star over a decade ago for a photo shoot for a story for the Food Network Magazine. "I met Taylor actually when Food Network Magazine asked rock stars 10 years ago who their favorite Food Network people were, and Taylor chose me.”

“So she came for a photo shoot for the day, and then we saw each other for a while afterwards. She invited me to lunch and she came back for lunch one day in East Hampton. I just so admire her," Garten shared.

The chef saw Swift a few years later during her 1989 Tour, which coincided with the release of the singer's studio album of the same name. "She invited us to come to the party afterwards, and we just had an incredibly wonderful time," Garten recalled.

Ina Garten “changed my perspective on cooking,” says Taylor Swift

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Garten's show Barefoot Contessa, the chef appeared on the Food Network Magazine’s November 2022 issue, some of Garten’s celebrity friends shared their favorite moments with the chef. And Swift was one of them.

The Midnight singer called Garten a “magnificent woman” and mentioned that “watching Ina prepare a meal changed my perspective on cooking and reframed it as something relaxing.” Swift further added, “She made cooking feel like self-care. Ever since, cooking has been my escape from stress and one of the only ways I can truly calm myself on a rough day. I'll always be grateful to her for giving me that.”

