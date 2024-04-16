‘Everything's Good': Tori Spelling's Mom Candy Reveals How Daughter Needed 'Support' Amid Dean McDermott Split

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling is getting divorced from her husband and Candian actor Dean McDermott. Though Spelling and her mother Candy have gone through several ups and downs in their relationship, the latter is supporting her daughter through her separation.

Candy revealed to People during the MOCA Gala 2024 at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA in Los Angeles on April 13 that her daughter has depended on her during her divorce from her 18-year marriage. "Well, she really needed (support)," said Candy and added that being able to help her daughter meant "a lot" to her. She further mentioned, “Everything’s good.”

While the actor and her mother have a history of strained and erratic relationships, a source close to the family recently told People that Candy and Tori got along right away after announcing their separation.

Earlier, another source had mentioned to the publication that “She has given Tori assurances that her and her kids would absolutely be taken care of and there should be no financial insecurity moving forward.”

However, it is unclear how much financial aid has Candy extended to her daughter. Though Candy is a multi-millionaire, as per reports, Spelling had been living in motels and an RV with her kids for several months. She finally moved into a cozy five-bedroom rental house in Woodland Hills, California, at the end of February.

Who is Tori Spelling’s mother Candy and how rich is she?

Spelling’s 78-year-old mother is an American author and theatrical producer. She is a s a “Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, bestselling author, philanthropist, and star of the record-breaking HGTV series, Selling Spelling Manor,” as per her website.

She is the wife of the late Hollywood television and film producer Aaron Spelling who delivered massive hit shows like Charlie's Angels (1976–1981), Hart to Hart (1979–1984), Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–2000), and 7th Heaven (1996-2007).

Following his death, Candy has inherited Aaron’s entire estate – including several multimillion-dollar properties which is currently estimated at around $600 million, as per the Celebrity Net Worth.

Tori Spelling and Dean Mcdormett’s brief relationship timeline

When Spelling and McDermott were filming Mind Over Murder for television in Ottawa, Canada, they met for the first time. At the time, McDermott was married to Mary Jo Eustace, and Spelling was married to Charlie Shanian.

In May 2006, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Fiji and welcomed their first child, Liam, in March 2007 followed by their second child, Stella, in June 2008. The couple renewed their vows in a private ceremony in May 2010 and welcomed their third child, Hattie, in October 2011. After a complicated pregnancy, Spelling gave birth to their fourth child in 2012.

Soon after, there were rumors of trouble in their marriage. In 2014, McDermott admitted to cheating on his wife following which he checked himself into a rehab. However, the couple continued working on their marriage and McDermott proposed to Spelling once again in April 2016. A few months later, the couple announced their fifth pregnancy and welcomed a baby boy, Beau Dean in March 2017.

However, after several ups and downs and financial and mental health crises, McDermott announced that the couple has decided to separate ways after 18 years of marriage. In a now-deleted social media post, he shared a picture of himself and Spelling and a picture of them with their kids and wrote, “It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own.”

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” the caption further read.

Later in an interview with the Daily Mail in November 2023, McDermott accepted full responsibility for his relationship with Spelling falling apart. He told the publication that their divorce was caused by his misuse of prescription medications and alcohol.

He said, “All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman. It's going to be living the rest of my life making amends because I took something that was really beautiful and I just tore it down year after year, day after day.”

A few months later in March, Spelling gave McDermott official notice that she was divorcing him, citing "irreconcilable differences." Besides spousal support, she has asked for joint legal custody of their five children as well as exclusive physical custody.

