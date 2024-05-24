Jesse Tyler Ferguson Sparks Modern Family Reunion Rumors After Sharing Pic From Iconic Set; See HERE

There may be a Modern Family reunion in the offing. And it is not our delulu speaking. Jessie Tyler Ferguson sparked the rumors with Instagram stories, hinting at this possibility.

Modern Family, an eleven-season sitcom that ended in 2020, was bid farewell by millions of avid viewers. From its inception, it has won more than 20 Emmys and had numerous exceptional episodes making it a cultural phenomenon.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson posts picture from the iconic Modern Family set

Needless to say, since the end of the series, fans have been hooked and they keep re-watching on Hulu or Peacock. Some people speculate that new Modern Family content might also be coming our way. Jesse Tyler Ferguson whose role is Mitchell Pritchett in the show recently posted on his Instagram stories with a cryptic caption while showing a picture of what appeared to be a familiar set-up. Everybody’s left guessing about what Ferguson says here; he singlehandedly sends the Modern Family fandom into a frenzy with his caption, "Haven’t seen this view in a while."

However, this rumor cannot be confirmed officially at this moment. It could simply mean that Ferguson is nostalgic thinking back to this old photo of his set. Without much proof, people still yearn for Modern Family as evidenced by ABC’s long-running sitcom.

Advertisement

Does this mean Modern Family Spin-off is finally happening?

Initially there were plans to develop Modern Family into a franchise. A spin-off featuring Mitchell (Ferguson), Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) and their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) was being developed by ABC Entertainment Group. However in 2022, Ferguson revealed that plans for the spin-off had fallen apart much to disappointment of many fans.

Ferguson’s tease comes at a great time because September marks 15 years since the Modern Family phenomenon occurred. They could have a reuinon episode like Friends did, perhaps, if not anything more.

Modern Family is a breakthrough mockumentary-style cpmedy. It dealt with a range of subjects such as love, acceptance, generational differences as well as being praised for its humor, heart-warming, modern family dynamics, which has had great influence on people’s lives to this day. This show changed the standard for group comedies; its impact continues to be felt worldwide through various TV productions that have come after it.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024: Emily In Paris Season 5 Role Gets Auctioned Off During amfAR Gala