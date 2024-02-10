Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Amicably Settles Divorce In Accordance To Prenup Six Months After Split

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have settled their divorce six months after first announcing their separation. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, February 9, the former couple closed the case amicably and in accordance with their prenup which allowed both parties to keep the assets they accumulated individually during the duration of their seven-year marriage. Per the documents obtained by the outlet, Vergara and Manganiello waived spousal support.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their separation in July 2023 - Here’s why the couple split

Having no child involved in their marriage made the divorce settlement for the pair less painful. This was also, however, the reason why the couple split in the first place.

Speaking to El País last month, the Modern Family alum noted, “My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom.”

She added, “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Sofia Vergara, however, has not given up on love. During her January appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Latina revealed a new rule that she has in place for finding her future partner.

Advertisement

“They can't be younger than 50. I’m 51,” she said.

Vergara was previously married to Joe Gonzalez, with whom she shares a 31-year-old son, Manolo. She was also engaged to businessman Nick Loeb until early 2014. During Christmas of the same year, Manganiello asked her to marry him.

Both Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello have already moved on in their lives

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello tied the knot in 2015. Post announcing their split in July 2023, the former couple has moved on romantically. Manganiello is now dating TV reporter Caitlin O’Connor. They made their red carpet debut in December 2023 at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City and according to an Us Weekly source the pair “are both so easygoing that they work really well together.”

As for Vergara, she is reported to be spending time with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman.

ALSO READ: This Is Me...Now: Jennifer Lopez's On Screen Heart Factory A Metaphor For Her 'Titanic Level Meltdown' After Break Up With Ben Affleck