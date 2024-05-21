Modern Family Fame Sarah Hyland's Ex-Boyfriend Matt Prokop Gets Arrested For Allegedly Assualting His Girlfriend

Sarah Hyland's ex-boyfriend, Matt Prokop, has been arrested in Victoria, Texas, for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

The police responded to a call on Saturday after Prokop's girlfriend reported the assault. When officers arrived, the couple had already left the scene.

Later, the police found them responding to another disturbance call in Victoria. According to Victoria PD Sergeant Dailey, Prokop had allegedly pushed his girlfriend and slammed her head, causing injuries serious enough for an arrest.

Prokop, known for his roles in The Office, Hannah Montana, and High School Musical 3, previously faced a restraining order for allegedly abusing Hyland. In September 2014, Hyland, star of Modern Family, claimed Prokop choked and threatened her life, leading her to seek legal protection.

Court documents revealed Hyland's fear for her life, stating: "His grip was so tight that I could not breathe or speak. I was scared and in fear for my life." Prokop was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Hyland and her dog.

In October 2014, Hyland spoke about moving on from the alleged abuse, quoting Dylan Thomas and Robert Frost to express her resilience. She shared on Page Six at the time, “There are two quotes that I want to say,” she added “One is a Dylan Thomas poem: ‘Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light,’ which is one of my favorite poems. It just strikes a chord in me. And then also Robert Frost: ‘The only way out is through.’”

Hyland added, “People have to go through things in order to become the person they are today, and that’s that.”

Sarah Hyland and Matt Prokop dated for four years from 2010 to 2014 until it was reported that the actress had filed for legal protection.

Hyland has since moved on and married Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams in August 2022 at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California. Adams proposed in July 2019 after dating Hyland for two years.