Cannes Film Festival 2024: Emily In Paris Season 5 Role Gets Auctioned Off During amfAR Gala

It looks like Emily In Paris Season 5 is not happening any time soon, despite the role being auctioned off at Cannes 2024. Netflix might not be bringing Emily in Paris back after its current season for a fifth installment, as there's no clear announcement of such.

Netflix's Emily In Paris Season 5 is apparently not in the works

Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson auctioned a walk-on part in a supposedly upcoming fifth season of the Netflix series at the amfAR Gala. The gala supports HIV and AIDS research. The person who won paid 250,000 Euros for the role, including an invitation to the Season 4 premiere in Los Angeles. The commencement of shooting the series starts in mid-2025 as per Harlow and Jackson.

Notwithstanding this, Netflix has not sanctioned a fifth season of Emily in Paris, according to Variety. In fact, initially, when one visited the amfAR auction site, they thought that there was another season, as indicated by the walk-on role, which says “Courtesy of Darren Star,” who is the creator of Emily In Paris.

The website read that the winner "will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season 5 pickup." Recently, however, it has been updated to state that this may or may not happen depending on whether or not there is a green light for Season Five.

Such oddities occur right before the Season 4 premiere

This happens just before Season 4 premieres. Due to production setbacks resulting from strikes by writers’ and actors’ unions in 2023, it will be released in two halves, with the first one coming out on August 15 and part two getting released on September 12th.

Season four begins with Emily dealing with the aftermath of Camille and Gabriel's chaotic wedding. The official description reads, "Emily (Lily Collins) is reeling after the dramatic events of Camille's (Camille Razat) and Gabriel’s (Lucas Bravo's) misbegotten wedding. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s (Lucien Laviscount) worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed."

Also included in the cast are Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star, who also serves as executive producer, together with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff, among others. It also has co-executive producers Stephen Brown Grant Sloss Joe Murphy among others.

