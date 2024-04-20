Bruce Willis’ Friends And Family Honor The Actor As Pulp Fiction Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Bruce Willis, along with his wife, kids, and co-stars, stepped out to celebrate 30 years of Pulp Fiction. The members of the film industry honored the 69-year-old actor amid his dementia diagnosis.

While the producer of Pulp Fiction gave a speech about how Willis’ presence would brighten up the sets and how he helped the producer's father in various ways. Meanwhile, the actor’s daughter, too, had some good words to say about her father at the event.

What Did The Celebrities Of Film Industry Say About Bruce Willis?

Stacey Sher, the producer of Pulp Fiction, commenced with a brief speech about Willis; she said, "My late father, Sy Sher, who was not an actor, who had never acted or really been on a set except to visit me, is Bruce Willis's boxing coach.”

She further added, "[Director] Quentin [Tarantino] loved my dad, loved what my dad looked like, and he's the person who wakes him up from the gold watch dream and tells him it's time to go. Bruce was so kind to him. This man who had never done this before, but revered cinema, and was why I loved movies. He is a wonderful person, and we all wish the best for him."

The Die Hard star’s co-actor, Eric Stoltz, recalled the moment when Bruce Willis bought pizzas for everybody on the sets. He said, "He used to buy everybody pizzas. We had a lot of night shoots, and suddenly, Bruce would show up with 10 pizzas. How could you not love that? I was crazy about the man."

Samuel Jackson, a longtime friend of Willis, who also acted in the movie, recalled, “Bruce and I were sitting there watching the film, and the audience was loving the movie. And Bruce said, 'Yeah, this movie is going to make you popular, but Die Hard is going to make you a star.'”

What Is Pulp Fiction About?

Quentin Tarantino directed the 1994 film Pulp Fiction. The film follows the lives of four people whose lives were intertwined by crime and violence. The synopsis read, “Jules Winnfield and Vincent Vega are two hitmen out to retrieve a suitcase stolen from their employer, mob boss Marsellus Wallace. Wallace has also asked Vincent to take his wife Mia out a few days later when Wallace himself will be out of town.”

The movie turned out to be Tarantino’s magnum opus, and even after 30 years of its release, it is considered one of the best works of the director.

