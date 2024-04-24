'In My Loving Of Myself': Bruce Willis' Daughter Rumer Willis Shows Love For 'Mama Curves' Amid Vacation

Actress Rumer Willis shows her love for the new “mama curves” in vacation photos. During her jungle vacation, Wilis posted an Instagram carousel with snapshots of her donning a brown bikini top. Wilis, the daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, can be seen flaunting her stomach, sporting a stylish full-length patterned sarong.

"Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle,” she penned in the caption.

Rumer Willis on Self-Love And Acceptance

Willis further added, “It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human.”

Also noting that she also hopes to continue loving herself in whatever shape and size her body will come in, she also wants to set an example for her daughter about “unconditional self-love” and “acceptance.”

The post received several heartwarming responses from followers, who praised her for the message of self-love. "You are so stunning. You glow. You radiate such love. Sending (red heart emoji) and support," one user commented on her photo.

The actress gave birth to her daughter Louetta on April 18, 2023, and has been vocal about her practices of self-love and celebration of her natural self.

Earlier this month, she shared a makeup-free photo of herself on Instagram. "PSA: (not my birthday just feel stoked that I think I look good at 35)," she wrote in the caption. "Some days I do and some I don't. But I want to celebrate the good ones cause I want Lou to see me celebrating it so she can learn to appreciate herself," she added.

Rumen Willis' Relationship Deets

Willis shares her daughter Louetta with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas. She took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. The couple announced the pregnancy in December of 2022 with baby bump photos.

The two recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday, and Willis shared a throwback picture of her breastfeeding her child, captioning it with “one whole year with you, my girl.”

Louetta’s full name is Louetta Isley, which honors her dad, noted actor Bruce Willis, in a unique manner. The actress revealed that the name is an amalgamation of some of her and her dad’s favorite music artists. Lou stands for Louis Armstrong, Etta for Etta James, and Isley for The Isley Brothers.

